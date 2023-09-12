Discover Glasgow’s Top 5 Must-Visit Locations Recommended by Sam Heughan

In his free time, Heughan enjoys exploring the outdoors. He loves walking and running along the River Clyde to Glasgow Green, often stopping at the microbrewery ‘Drygate’ for a beer. Hiking is another favorite pastime, as evidenced by his memoir, ‘Waypoints: My Scottish Journey,’ where he chronicles his experience hiking the 96-mile West Highland Way. He believes that taking a leisurely stroll, or ‘stravaigin’ in old Scots speak, is beneficial for mental health.

Heughan is also a fan of the Citizens Theatre, located in the working-class Gorbals area. The theater is known for its avant-garde productions and community engagement. He has a deep connection to the theater, having visited as a child, performed there as a student, and participated in his first professional show, ‘Outlying Islands.’ Although the theater is currently closed for refurbishment, it holds many cherished memories for Heughan.

On the subject of kilts, Heughan reveals that he does indeed wear them in real life. He believes that kilts evoke a certain feeling, making the wearer stand taller and walk stronger. According to him, Scots wear kilts for any occasion, and wearing one to a pub might even result in a free drink.

Here are five of Heughan’s favorite places in Glasgow: