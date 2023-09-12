Discover an Exciting Surprise from Apple for iPhone Fans Engaging with #AppleEvent Hashtag

1976: Founders Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne established the company on April 1, 1976, focusing on selling computer kits to enthusiastic hobbyists. Each kit was meticulously assembled by Wozniak himself.

The first groundbreaking product emerged as the Apple I.

1977: In June, Apple launched the Apple II, a personal computer that revolutionized the mainstream market.





Steve Jobs unveils Apple Computer Corporation’s new Macintosh February 6, 1984 in California.

1981: Jobs ascended to the position of chairman.

1984: During a captivating Super Bowl ad break, the Macintosh made its first appearance and was subsequently launched at a remarkable event. However, Jobs departed from the company after a year as the Macintosh faced discontinuation.

1987: Apple unveiled the iconic Macintosh II, the first color Mac.

1997: Apple announced its acquisition of NeXT software in a remarkable $400 million deal that marked the return of Jobs as the interim CEO. In 2000, he officially assumed the role.





The then Chief Executive Officer of Apple, Steve Jobs, with the iPhone

2001: Apple introduced an array of innovations including iTunes, OS X, and the first-generation iPod.

The groundbreaking iPod, capable of storing up to 1,000 songs, was triumphantly released on October 23, 2001, at an event in Cupertino.

2007: Apple astounded the world with the unveiling of the revolutionary iPhone.

2010: The first iPad was introduced, expanding Apple’s range of cutting-edge devices.

2011: Jobs resigned from his esteemed position in 2011 due to illness, passing the CEO title to Tim Cook. Tragically, Jobs succumbed to pancreatic cancer in October.

2014: Apple unveiled the highly anticipated Apple Watch, alongside the introduction of its larger iPhones – the 6 and 6 Plus.

2015: After acquiring Beats from Dr. Dre, Apple launched Apple Music, aiming to rival other popular music streaming services such as Spotify.

2016: Apple reminisced its origins with the announcement of the 4-inch iPhone SE. Simultaneously, the company encountered a notable legal battle with the FBI, wherein the agency demanded access to the locked phone belonging to Syed Farook, responsible for a tragic attack in San Bernardino, California. The legal plot concluded when the FBI withdrew the court order after successfully unlocking the device using a third-party solution.

2017: Apple unveiled the revolutionary iPhone X, featuring an edge-to-edge screen design and an advanced FaceID system for unlocking devices solely using facial recognition.