Discounts Abound as Cyclicals Face Downhill Trend in Investment Timing

During Europe’s recession, the focus is on “defensive” businesses that are less affected by the economic cycle. These companies, such as grocery stores and cigarette manufacturers, offer products or services that customers are unwilling to cut back on during tough times.

Cyclical companies often issue profit warnings during downturns. In Europe, chemical groups and cardboard/paper makers are struggling due to slowing demand. The surge in online shopping during the pandemic benefited these industries, but now that effect is fading, causing a decline in earnings.

Despite these challenges, European cyclical stocks have outperformed defensive stocks recently. However, with economic stresses building up, defensive stocks may soon take the lead.

In the UK, cyclicality is most visible among housebuilders and materials groups. These industries have been warning of lower volumes and falling home prices for over a year. As interest rates rise, investment and credit become scarcer, further impacting these sectors.

Investors have different strategies for navigating economic cycles. Some switch between cyclical and defensive stocks, while others invest in technology companies that have “secular growth stories”. These businesses aim to grow faster than the overall economy through innovation.

Valuing mature businesses (cyclicals and defensives) is different from valuing new technology companies. The latter often appear overpriced based on future earnings forecasts, but their potential for growth is what sets them apart.

Tech stocks have displayed their own form of cyclicality. Last year, prices slumped due to increased risk-free investment returns, but recently they have rallied thanks to enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.

J Sainsbury, a UK supermarket group, is crediting its loyalty scheme, Nectar Prices, for its rising market share. This initiative offers eye-catching savings to customers, but also enables the company to harvest data for tailored advertising and promotions. Nectar’s growth in users and additional profit from digital advertising reflect its success.

Although Sainsbury’s profit margins are slightly below pre-pandemic levels, recent price increases have been lower than the sector average, indicating its competitive edge. The success of loyalty schemes makes a sector-wide price war less likely as personalized discounts make price comparison harder.

