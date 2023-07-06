Dione, a Girl Group, Secures a Prominent Spot in the Expanding P-Pop Scene

Scene from “Break You Down”: If the infectious rhythm and empowering lyrics of Dione’s original track “Break You Down” are any indication of what lies ahead for one of P-pop’s strongest and most fierce girl groups, then their dedicated fans, known as Tali, are in for an exciting journey. In addition to witnessing Joyden, Clara, Ella, and DK’s exceptional dance moves in the coming days, Tali can also expect to enhance their singing skills and performance abilities when the talented quartet releases their upcoming ballad “Pangako” on July 13, through Warner Music Philippines. Dione is determined to make their mark on P-pop stardom, but they emphasize that their aim is not to compete with others. “We prefer to challenge ourselves and support other P-pop groups—that’s healthier for all of us,” they shared in a recent interview with Inquirer Entertainment. Joyden and Clara revealed that despite their backgrounds in other singing groups, such as Luna, and their experiences in various artistic endeavors, they were able to combine their individual talents and officially debut as a group in April of last year. It was at that point that their rigorous training as a unified unit truly took shape. While the pandemic may have disrupted their management’s initial plans, it didn’t stop the lovely Dione ladies from developing their singing, rapping, dancing, and acting skills, as demonstrated in the visually stunning “Break You Down” music video. “We strive to learn and grow through training and workshops, even though each of us had our own unique skills,” Clara explained. “I specialize in dancing, while Joyden excels in rapping. DK’s strength lies in singing, and Joyden and Ella also have a knack for acting. These diverse talents complement each other and allow us to effectively communicate the messages of our songs.” But what do they enjoy about being part of a group rather than pursuing solo careers? Ella candidly admitted, “I love seeing how our performances bring joy to our fans. That’s what fuels me to do my best. As a member of BTS’ Army, their music and advocacies really resonate with me. BTS inspires their followers to love themselves, and that has had a profound impact on me. Now, I want our group to do the same.” DK added, “It’s an incredible feeling to boost people’s self-esteem and morale. But it’s also gratifying to see people rallying behind us. Being in a group provides us with a platform to do good for others, entertain people, and briefly take their minds off their troubles.” For Joyden, being part of a singing group wasn’t initially part of her life plan. “But maybe it’s God’s plan for me,” she reflected. “It didn’t take long for me to realize how much happiness performing on stage brings me. As a group, we’ve faced challenges, but once we step onto that stage, all my worries melt away. There’s something about performing that boosts people’s confidence, especially when you know your family is supporting your dreams. It gives me that extra push!” Clara expressed that being in a group allows her to explore different types of music. “I don’t favor any particular genre,” she noted. “I’ve always had an artistic mind, and music gives me a medium to express my emotions and feelings through song. While I do hope to have a solo career eventually, Dione is my current priority. The satisfaction of seeing people come together for a common goal is unparalleled. When we merge the individual talents of our members, everything blends beautifully. It’s an experiment like no other!” “Boosting other people’s self-esteem and happiness is an amazing feeling,” DK chimed in. “But it’s also rewarding when people support us. Being in a group provides us with the opportunity to do good for others and entertain those who need a pick-me-up.” When asked about the music acts they admire, Dione provided a diverse list that reflects their versatile musical tastes. “For me, it’s Sarah Geronimo,” shared Joyden. “But there are countless great singers in the Philippines. As for international acts, I admire the Japanese band One Ok Rock.” Ella revealed her admiration for KZ Tandingan, describing the singer from Davao del Sur as “fierce.” “When it comes to foreign acts, I’m drawn to BTS and Niki,” she added. DK expressed her love for KZ, along with singer-rapper Flow G and The Carpenters. “The Carpenters may no longer be together, but I listened to their music a lot as a child,” she shared. Clara fondly reminisced about watching Regine Velasquez’s concert, stating, “It was the first concert I ever attended, and she even pointed at me during the show!” When asked about Dione’s future plans, one of their mentors, VJ Caber, who arranged the interview on behalf of the girls and their management team (Firstone Entertainment), revealed, “Dione has a wishlist. Every goal comes with its share of struggles in a highly competitive industry like ours. But we will get there eventually. In the meantime, we’re working on a surprise video that we hope the fans will love.” We then inquired about the meaning behind “Break You Down.” DK clarified, “The song addresses various themes, but above all, it’s about breaking stereotypes. We refuse to be confined by others’ perceptions of us. If you observe our backup dancers, the all-male group Junior New System, you’ll see them dancing in heels! We want to send a message that you can be whoever you want to be and still succeed, even when people doubt you.” As for “Pangako,” Dione drew inspiration from the K-drama craze to explore themes of heartbreak and hope. “Initially, we were unsure about the topic to focus on,” Clara admitted. “Eventually, we decided to reference K-drama series and Korean movies, especially situations where the second male lead is rejected by the woman after she falls in love with the male lead. We thought, ‘Let’s put ourselves in their shoes and see what it feels like to have your hopeful heart broken.’ ‘Pangako’ is a promise made to the moon. It’s about being willing to wait for someone whose heart has been broken so you can shower them with love.” Joyden playfully interrupted, “In short, it’s for all the martyrs out there!” Do they personally relate to the message of the song? “Not really,” DK laughed. “So sometimes, I struggle to find the right words…because I haven’t experienced that yet.” Ella jokingly added, “We just keep watching K-dramas for inspiration!”

