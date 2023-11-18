Devastating Russian drone strike targets vital infrastructure – DW news report, November 18, 2023

Ukrainian infrastructure facilities in the south and north of the country were targeted in a major overnight drone attack by Russian forces, the Ukrainian military announced on Saturday.

The Ukrainian air defense claimed to have successfully shot down 29 out of 38 Iranian-made Shahed drones, also known as “kamikaze drones,” that were launched from Russian territory. The attack, which occurred from 20:00 on Friday to 04:00 on Saturday, marked the largest drone assault in over six weeks.

In the south, an energy infrastructure facility near Odesa was hit, and an administrative building sustained damage, leading to one civilian being wounded, according to the regional military command on the Telegram messaging app.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region near the border with Russia and Belarus, two infrastructure buildings were damaged. However, all drones targeting the capital city of Kyiv were intercepted and shot down.

Throughout the 21-month war, both Russia and Ukraine have extensively utilized attack and reconnaissance drones.

During the previous winter, Russian strikes left millions of Ukrainians without power in sub-zero temperatures. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concerns that this tactic may be repeated in the upcoming winter. He disclosed that Russia was “accumulating” missiles and while acknowledging that Ukraine did not have “100 percent protection,” he assured that the country’s air defenses had improved since last year.