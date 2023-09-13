Devastating Libya Floods: Over 5K Lives Feared Lost, Unprecedented Tragedy



UPDATE





Sep 12, 2023 6:38 PM CDT



Emergency workers made a shocking discovery in Libya’s eastern city of Derna. More than 1,500 bodies were uncovered in the wreckage on Tuesday, and the death toll may exceed 5,000 after floodwaters destroyed entire neighborhoods and broke through dams. The city, with a population of about 89,000, has been severely affected and outside aid is only now reaching it. Efforts are underway to retrieve bodies that were washed out to sea. The Red Crescent reports that approximately 10,000 people are missing.

BBC



Sep 12, 2023 12:38 AM CDT



The Mediterranean storm named Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya, resulting in the destruction of dams and the sweeping away of entire neighborhoods. The death toll is estimated to be around 2,000, with thousands more reported missing. The city of Derna has suffered the greatest damage. This city, previously held by Islamic extremists, has been plagued by chaos and inadequate infrastructure. Libya remains divided between two rival administrations, each backed by militias and foreign governments.