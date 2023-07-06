Despite the disaster of Bidenomics, the president continues to campaign on its merits.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reports from the White House indicate that President Joe Biden is eager to highlight his economic accomplishments. However, his adoption of the term “Bidenomics” has been met with skepticism and associated with failed policies.

While the unemployment rate is low and millions of jobs have been created in the past two years, it is important to note that most of these jobs are simply recovered positions from the Trump era that were lost during the COVID-19 lockdowns, primarily in blue states.

Furthermore, there are still five states where job numbers are lower than pre-pandemic levels. This raises doubts about the true extent of the economic recovery.

If the economy is truly strong, why do a majority of Americans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction? There seems to be a disconnect between economic indicators and public perception. Here are a few reasons why:

First and foremost, for the majority of families, inflation has outpaced wages in 22 out of the last 25 months. This challenges the White House’s claim of rising worker pay. The trick here is that the Biden administration is highlighting the increase in nominal hourly earnings before inflation, while the impact of rising prices erodes the purchasing power of those incomes.

Additionally, while gas prices have decreased from their peak last year, they are still significantly higher than when Donald Trump was president.

Consumer spending remains high, but it is fueled by increasing consumer debt. Credit card debt has surpassed $1 trillion, and more individuals are struggling to make payments, leading to a cycle of high-interest rates and a precarious financial situation.

The burden of Biden’s regulatory policies is also a concern. Under this administration, regulations have significantly increased, incurring costs that ultimately affect families. In contrast, Trump’s administration saw a reduction in regulatory costs per family.

The government debt under Biden has surged to $32 trillion, growing by approximately $6 trillion since he took office. Despite the end of the COVID-19 crisis, borrowing continues at an alarming rate, with projections estimating a debt burden of $50 trillion in 10 years.

Economic growth has been lackluster, with the U.S. economy experiencing only 1% growth over the past five quarters, far below expectations for a post-pandemic recovery.

Furthermore, there is a pervasive sense of despair and disillusionment in the country. Productivity is declining, academic achievement is at a 50-year low, and there has been an increase in “deaths of despair” and drug use. Many young Americans are losing faith in the future, displaying a decline in belief in having children, faith in God, and patriotism.

This stark reality contrasts with Ronald Reagan’s optimistic “Morning in America” narrative. Currently, it feels like dusk, with Biden’s policies leaving a hefty bill for future generations to shoulder. Reagan famously said, “strong at home, strong abroad,” a sentiment that doesn’t resonate with the current state of affairs in the United States.

Biden may wish to celebrate his economic record, but the majority of Americans do not view his “achievements” in the same light.