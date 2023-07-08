Delving into the Divergent Rabbit Hole: Ciane Xavier’s Journey

Straddling the realm between the digital and physical, Ciane Xavier-Calma’s studio is a testament to the convergence of art and technology. As I enter her dust-free “dirty studio” in Makati, I am greeted by a tangle of wires leading up to a 3D printer that occupies the center of the room. Curious, I ask Ciane about the number of printers she has, to which she hesitates before counting and answering, “Nine in total.”

Amidst the technological marvels, there is also a classic wooden palette on another table, overflowing with dried pigment in various shades. A stray set of eyeballs sits next to it, hinting at Ciane’s latest project – a robot or animatronic sculpture. It is evident that her artistic repertoire encompasses a wide range of forms, from sculptures and paintings to digital works, each showcasing her unique perspective on identity and its dissolution.

Her sculptures, many of which are 3D-printed and hand-painted, feature matte alabaster skin and unconventional characteristics. Some sport rabbit ears, while others resemble rodents. Some have blotchy marks on their knees, nose, and elbows. Most are depicted in a nude state, with unnaturally large feet. In conversation, Ciane exudes a humble and genuine persona, downplaying her artistic talent while maintaining a sense of self-assurance. Her work embodies a clinical interpretation of the body, stripping away fragility and vulnerability, while also showcasing a playful and provocative duality.

Living between continents has played a significant role in shaping Ciane’s artistic expression. Originally from Brazil, she has traveled and lived in various countries, including Hong Kong, New York, Tokyo, Singapore, Vancouver, and South Africa. Despite the sense of freedom she experienced during her modeling career, she now admits to feeling more Filipino than Brazilian, considering the Philippines her home. Her art reflects this cultural fusion and the sense of alienation that comes with living abroad.

While Ciane initially began sculpting using traditional clay, she has embraced digital tools and 3D printing as her preferred methods of creation. Her meticulous process involves rendering, printing, cleaning, molding, and casting, which can take three to four months to complete. She then refines the sculptures through sanding and paints them with precision and expertise.

During my visit, Ciane mentions her recent exhibition at Vinyl on Vinyl called “There is a world going on outside the world that I’m in.” She offers me an Oculus headset to experience the virtual realm she has created. As I explore the space, it becomes clear that she has mastered the integration of technology and art, providing an immersive and thought-provoking experience for viewers.

Back in the physical world, Ciane’s analog creations continue to captivate. Each sculpture, with its fleshy rabbit ears, speaks to her affinity for animals. Through her bizarre and beautiful artworks, she aims to challenge viewers and encourage introspection about our true selves.

In just seven years, Ciane has established her unique style and ventured into unconventional mediums, expanding her artistic horizons beyond traditional paintings and portraiture. While the digital art community in the Philippines is still emerging, Ciane stands at the forefront of exploration, exhibiting her work both locally and internationally. Her bold vision and curiosity drive her to push artistic boundaries and envision a future where she can create virtual reality movies.

In Ciane Xavier’s world, where art and technology intersect, androids and electric bunnies coexist. It is a realm that sparks imagination, challenges perceptions, and invites us to delve deeper into our own identities.

