Defence Stocks Soaring High: Steadfast Support in an Often Criticized Sector

Amid conflicting signals from the sector, a new Future of Defence fund has been launched this week to invest in the armaments and cybersecurity industries.

Investing in defence stocks, once considered controversial, is now seen as a way to support democracy in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, despite the global boom in defence spending triggered by the war in Ukraine and concerns over China’s intentions in the South China Sea, the direction of share prices in the sector has not necessarily reflected this trend.

Expenditure reached a record $2.24 trillion (£1.74 trillion) last year, with British business Chemring witnessing a surge in orders.

The HANetf Future of Defence fund, with the stock market ticker ‘Nato’, will exclusively support companies based in NATO member countries or part of the NATO Plus group, which includes Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Israel, and South Korea.





On the radar: BAE supplies parts for the RAF’s Typhoon fighter jets

Despite efforts to re-equip and form partnerships, share prices of major UK and US defence companies fell after the failed insurrection led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner mercenary group. The market believed the coup signalled instability in Russia and potential shorter hostilities in Ukraine, reducing expenditure on defence.

However, Ukraine has proven to be a significant testing ground for defence technology, highlighting areas that require innovation and upgrades.

Although some investors focused on ESG (environmental, social, and governance) criteria may be unfazed by the post-coup share price drops, even they are starting to seek exposure to the defence sector due to Russian aggression.

In response, the Future of Defence fund is the second of its kind, with the VanEck Defense Fund already invested in businesses like Palantir, a defence software specialist.

David Coombs of Rathbone highlights the diverse factors driving defence companies, stating that geopolitical factors, not macroeconomics, influence their performance. He cites how nations are the largest and most reliable consumers, as safeguarding citizens is their prime responsibility. He further adds that he purchased shares of the US group Lockheed Martin in 2016 for their quality systems and the fact that their biggest customer is the US military, which only buys from US contractors.

While the change in “mood music” surrounding the defence sector has prompted some to consider investing, few funds have substantial stakes due to moral complexities and the need to comply with ESG criteria. This has resulted in missed gains from companies like Rolls-Royce, a top military engine manufacturer.

According to analysts, Rolls-Royce is a buy, and BAE, the UK’s largest defence contractor, is also considered a buy due to its share buyback program and dividend yield. The optimism surrounding these companies is encouraging for investors with holdings in the City of London Trust, where BAE is the second-largest holding.

Trust manager Job Curtis emphasizes the importance of defence companies in defending democracies against dictators, while BAE’s CEO, Charles Woodburn, echoes this sentiment and highlights the strong opportunity pipeline in the industry, acknowledging the increased riskiness of the world.

As an investment strategy and a show of support for the Ukrainian people in their struggle for democracy, some individuals are placing long-term bets on UK defence groups.