Portugal achieved its biggest-ever win in a competitive game, even without Cristiano Ronaldo. In a 9-0 thrashing of Luxembourg during European Championship qualifying, Ronaldo sat out due to suspension, having accumulated yellow cards in previous Group J matches.

Previously, Portugal’s largest margin of victory was 8-0, a feat they accomplished three times – twice against Liechtenstein (in 1994 and 1999) and once against Kuwait (in 2003).

In the absence of the legendary five-time world player of the year and record-breaking scorer in men’s internationals, other players stepped up. Goncalo Ramos, Goncalo Inacio, and Diogo Jota all scored two goals each, alongside goals from Ricardo Horta, Bruno Fernandes, and Joao Felix in the Algarve.

Although the 38-year-old Ronaldo missed an opportunity to add to his tally of 123 international goals, he will have four more chances in a group that Portugal is currently dominating with six consecutive wins – an achievement unmatched by any other team in the qualifiers.

Roberto Martinez’s team, with 24 goals scored and none conceded, remains five points ahead of Slovakia and eight points ahead of Luxembourg, solidifying their position at the top of the group. The top two teams from each group secure automatic qualification.

“It was a perfect performance as the players showed the same attitude from the first minute until the last,” said Martinez after the game. “They remained focused on attack and also ensured a clean sheet. As a coach, I truly appreciated the players’ attitude, and they have made history in Portuguese football.

“This is just the beginning for us. We must continue to work hard and improve, but this team has a sense of continuity. They deserve to create a legacy. Their talent is truly outstanding in the world of football. The attitude has been exemplary since day one. This victory was pivotal for us. Our bench players have a clear understanding of their contributions to the team. Everyone is prepared to support the team.”

Ramos, who replaced Ronaldo, scored two of the team’s first three goals. He thrives in this role, as demonstrated in last year’s World Cup in Qatar. In a bold decision by former coach Fernando Santos, Ronaldo was benched for the round of 16 match against Switzerland. Ramos seized the opportunity and scored a hat trick, making a name for himself on the global soccer stage. Recently, Ramos completed a transfer from Benfica to Paris Saint-Germain and could potentially become Ronaldo’s long-term successor for the Portugal national team, especially since Ronaldo currently plays in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr. Portugal’s place in Euro 2024, set to take place in Germany next summer, seems assured.