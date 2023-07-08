Dave Bautista, former wrestler now actor, honors his Filipino roots with meaningful tattoos

In anticipation of the upcoming release of director Rian Johnson’s detective film, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’, actor Dave Bautista showcases his Filipino heritage through his tattoos.

In a captivating video for GQ Magazine, Bautista takes us on a journey through his various tattoos, exploring the significance and personal meaning behind each one. What truly captivated our attention were his Filipino-inspired tattoos. With a Greek mother and a Filipino father, Bautista explains, “I was always taught to be proud of my heritage. I’m consistently proud of my roots and I express that on my body.”

Providing a quick overview of these locally inspired tattoos, Bautista reveals the waving flags of the Philippines and Greece side by side on his left arm. On his left elbow, he proudly displays the three yellow stars and sun from the Philippine flag. Additionally, the sun also appears on his chest, encircling an Eye of Providence, but this time in black ink.

Bautista shares that he felt a stronger connection to his Filipino heritage after participating in the 2006 World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event held in the Philippines.

“Although I’m only half-Filipino and from the United States, they embraced me as if I were 100% Filipino, as if I were born and raised there. That experience will always make me feel proud and never diminish my identity,” he reveals.