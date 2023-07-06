Danny Meyer, Founder of Shake Shack, Shares Insights on Tipping Etiquette

Restaurateur Danny Meyer believes that tipping is unnecessary for takeout orders or coffee purchases.

“If it’s simply a transaction where I give you money and you give me coffee, there’s no obligation to tip,” Meyer stated during an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”.

Meyer is the founder of Shake Shack and serves as its board chairman. Last year, the burger chain introduced tipping in its restaurants. He is also the founder of Union Square Hospitality Group, which primarily operates full-service restaurants such as Union Square Cafe, Gramercy Tavern, and fast-casual chain Daily Provisions.

With the increasing adoption of Square’s and Toast’s point-of-sale systems, customers have become accustomed to being prompted to tip when paying. However, some customers feel overcharged or confused about the appropriate tip amount.