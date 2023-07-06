Currys abandons dividend plan as it suffers a £450m loss





















Currys, the electrical goods retailer, shocked investors with a loss of £450 million, attributing it to “depressed demand, high inflation, and unforgiving competition.”

CEO Alex Baldock expressed caution about consumer spending power, despite positive updates from other high street brands.

Shares plummeted 9.7% as the company decided to eliminate its dividend.





Baldock stated that sales of smart speakers saw a significant decline, stating that consumers are now more cautious with their spending.

He added, “People aren’t as interested in Amazon Alexa as they used to be.”

Currys’ losses can be attributed to a substantial accounting writedown resulting from the merger between Dixons and Carphone Warehouse in 2014.

However, profits in the UK and Ireland increased by 45% to £170 million, thanks to cost-cutting measures offsetting declining sales.

These results come at a time when consumers are grappling with inflation and rising mortgage costs.

Total sales at Currys, which offers a range of products from laptops to washing machines, fell by 6%, with a steeper decline of 8% in the UK and Ireland.

Company executives noted that households are postponing expensive electronic purchases but spending on energy-efficient appliances like air fryers to mitigate high energy bills.

While some retail powerhouses have reported strong sales this year, Currys’ CEO Baldock remains cautious, stating, “Looking ahead, we’re wary of optimism about consumer spending power.”