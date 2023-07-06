Countries Set Ambitious Goal to Eliminate Shipping Emissions by 2050

Negotiators representing almost every country made a significant breakthrough at the annual meeting of the International Maritime Organization in London. They reached a provisional agreement that aims to eliminate the shipping industry’s greenhouse gas emissions as close to 2050 as possible. The agreement, set to be formally signed on Friday, also establishes goals for emissions reductions by 2030 and 2040.

While the agreement’s ambitions were somewhat tempered by representatives from countries with major interests in oil production and maritime trade, the last-minute efforts of small island nations and less affluent coastal countries led to commitments that align with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This threshold is widely recognized by climate scientists as crucial for avoiding the most catastrophic effects of climate change.

Carlos Fuller, Belize’s representative at the United Nations and a negotiator for the small Caribbean nation, expressed satisfaction with the agreement, acknowledging that while it may not be perfect, it provides an opportunity to stay within the 1.5 degrees Celsius target.

The shipping industry currently contributes around 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions. To transition away from heavy fuel oil, which is commonly used by ships, governments and oil and gas companies will need to invest in zero-emissions alternatives like green hydrogen or green ammonia. These fuels are produced using renewable electricity from wind and solar power to convert water into fuel.

However, the transition to these alternative fuels is not as simple as subsidizing hydrogen production. It will require the development of new ships, tankers, pipelines, and port infrastructure to support their use. While ship makers have begun delivering vessels that can run on liquefied natural gas, which is cleaner than heavy fuel oil, the majority of the world’s cargo ships are still heavy polluters and have a lifespan of about 25 years.

It is important to note that the agreement reached by the International Maritime Organization is not legally binding. Instead, it serves as a signal to governments, providing a benchmark for their own emissions reduction targets. The agreement calls for governments to require shipping companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by “at least 20 percent” by 2030 compared to 2008 levels, and “at least 70 percent” by 2040. The industry’s ultimate goal is to achieve net-zero emissions, offsetting any remaining emissions by or around 2050.

Pacific island nations, which heavily rely on shipping for tax revenue and have been disproportionately affected by the impacts of climate change, pushed for a more concrete target of 2050. Despite the risks involved, negotiators praised their leadership and expressed solidarity in recognizing their vulnerability and responding to their call.

