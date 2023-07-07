Could these special glasses be the solution to overcoming jet lag? England Lionesses sport them during flight to Australia

England’s women’s football team, known as the Lionesses, have recently been spotted wearing innovative glasses that may provide a solution to jet lag. These glasses were worn by players Keira Walsh, Ellie Roebuck, and Georgia Stanway as they embarked on a long-haul journey to Australia for the highly anticipated Woman’s World Cup in Sydney. The glasses, created by the Netherlands-based company Propeaq and priced at £255 ($325), claim to keep the mind and body alert at appropriate times.

Jet lag occurs when long-distance travel disrupts the body’s internal clock, also known as the circadian rhythm, which is synchronized with the 24-hour pattern of the Earth’s rotation. As a result, individuals may experience sleep disturbances, fatigue, irregular hunger patterns, digestive issues, and severe headaches. Propeaq explains on its website that the fatigue, drowsiness, and lack of focus caused by jet lag can hinder performance on business trips or ruin the enjoyment of vacations. The company suggests that their glasses can help adjust the body to the new time zone by regulating the biological clock, thus avoiding the unpleasant symptoms of jet lag.

Jet lag, scientifically known as circadian desynchrony, is a temporary sleep condition that arises from the mismatch between the body’s internal clock and the external environment. It commonly occurs when individuals rapidly traverse multiple time zones through air travel. Propeaq’s glasses aim to mitigate the effects of jet lag through the use of interchangeable lenses that incorporate blue and red filters. Dr. Neil Stanley, an independent sleep expert, supports the concept behind these glasses, noting that blue light signals daytime, while the absence of blue light indicates nighttime.

According to Propeaq, the “active” blue light emitted by their glasses reduces the production of melatonin, commonly known as the night-time hormone, and promotes the production of cortisol, the hormone responsible for alertness during the day. To properly utilize the glasses, wearers are advised to use them in conjunction with the Propeaq app, which allows users to input flight times and time zone information. Based on this data, the app provides guidance on when to change the lens color, ensuring the body’s biological clock is adjusted according to sunrise and sunset in the new destination.

However, the effectiveness of filtered glasses in combating jet lag has long been a topic of debate among sleep experts. Dr. Stanley argues that these glasses are only effective under tightly controlled conditions and believes that sunlight, being much more powerful, can nullify their effects. Any benefits derived from wearing the glasses may dissipate as soon as they are removed. Thus, Dr. Stanley suggests that the most effective way to combat jet lag is to stay awake during daylight hours and sleep when it is dark in the destination country. Additionally, adjusting meal times according to the new time zone can help maintain alertness. Dr. Stanley also believes that sending the Lionesses to Australia two weeks before the match would have been beneficial in reducing the impact of jet lag.

After their long-haul flight to Australia, Georgia Stanway and other players were observed without the glasses, indicating that they may not rely on them consistently. It is important to note that the Football Association and Propeaq have not yet provided official statements regarding the Lionesses’ use of the glasses.

In efforts to prevent and treat jet lag, specialists recommend various strategies. Researchers from Qantas and the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre advise passengers to take a walk outdoors in the sunlight upon arrival at their destination, as exposure to natural light helps to synchronize the body clock. As for alcohol consumption, it is best to limit intake during long flights, as excessive alcohol can worsen symptoms of jet lag and disrupt sleep quality. Proper nutrition can also play a role in combating jet lag; foods such as cherries, kiwis, eggs, green leafy vegetables, and whole grains have properties that aid in sleep regulation and maintaining alertness.

Melatonin, a hormone released by the body to signal sleep, is available in tablet form and is commonly used as a remedy for jet lag. However, the usage of melatonin tablets for jet lag remains a topic of discussion, as there is insufficient evidence to support their effectiveness.

