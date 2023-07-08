Costa Rica’s Women’s World Cup 2023 Team Guide: Part Nine by Guardian Experts’ Network

This piece is part of the Guardian’s Women’s World Cup 2023 Experts’ Network, a collaboration between leading media organizations from the 32 qualified countries. theguardian.com is featuring previews from two countries each day leading up to the tournament’s start on July 20th.

Overview:

The Costa Rican national team is igniting excitement and fervor at home as they participate in only their second Women’s World Cup, led by a generation of players hailed as the country’s best to date. They breezed through the preliminary round of qualifiers, winning all four games, scoring 22 goals, and keeping four clean sheets.

In the subsequent 2022 Concacaf W Championship in Mexico, Costa Rica secured commanding victories over Panama (3-0) and Trinidad and Tobago (4-0). These wins propelled Las Ticas to the semi-finals, where they were defeated by the tournament winners, the USA. However, their semi-final finish was enough to secure their qualification for the World Cup.

The Costa Rica team shirt:

The team is under the guidance of coach Amelia Valverde, who has been at the helm since 2015 and has formed a formidable squad blending experienced players with young talents. Key players to watch include Raquel Rodríguez, Melissa Herrera, and Priscila Chinchilla, who have consistently made impactful contributions to the national team. Notably, controversy arose when the former captain, Shirley Cruz, was left out of the pre-World Cup squad despite her illustrious career. Retiring in June, the 37-year-old Cruz bid farewell to the sport.

Valverde attributes their World Cup qualification to the discipline, respect, loyalty, and hard work of her players. “This national team always teaches me something new and pushes me to improve,” she expressed to fifa.com. “In the face of adversity, the players have always remained united. Our focus is on valuing the players’ efforts and their individual qualities, beyond their roles as footballers, regardless of external circumstances, results, or public opinion.”

Costa Rica’s Group C opponents are Spain, Japan, and Zambia. The team aims to surpass their performance in 2015 and make history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

The coach:

Amelia Valverde, a 36-year-old Costa Rican, is a physical education teacher by profession and a former player in Costa Rica’s top women’s division. She joined Costa Rica’s coaching staff during the qualification process for the 2015 World Cup in Canada and unexpectedly took charge a few months before the tournament, at the young age of 28. Valverde continued as the head coach after the World Cup, experiencing both triumphs and setbacks, including a failure to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France. However, she and the team rebounded to secure their place in the 2023 event in Australia and New Zealand.

Star player:

Raquel Rodríguez stands out as Costa Rica’s premier player. She is the team’s all-time leading scorer, having achieved the milestone of 100 caps and scored 55 goals for her country. The 29-year-old midfielder is a fierce competitor on the field and a natural leader. She was the first Costa Rican woman to score in a World Cup. “In Costa Rica, we don’t have an army, so we always say that the soccer field is like our battlefield, for lack of a better term,” Rodríguez shared with fifa.com. “Fans want to feel proud of what they’re watching, and that’s something we want to give them.”

Rising star:

Alexandra Pinell, a 20-year-old midfielder, initially garnered attention while playing in Costa Rica’s second division. She is now poised to become a prominent player at her current club, Liga Deportiva Alajuelense, and serves as the captain of Costa Rica’s Under-20 team. Pinell made a memorable impact in the 2022 Under-20 Women’s World Cup with her remarkable 40-yard free-kick goal against Australia. Though reserved off the field, she excels on it, displaying speed, tactical acumen, and a powerful shot.

Did you know?

Sofía Varela, a forward for Costa Rica, has endured two anterior cruciate ligament injuries, one in each leg. However, her love for the game remains unwavering. Varela proudly displays tattoos of the Arenal Volcano, located in her hometown of La Fortuna de San Carlos, and the map of Costa Rica whenever she scores abroad as a tribute to her beloved country.

While not yet an entirely professionalized sport, women’s football in Costa Rica has experienced significant growth, witnessed by record attendances and televised coverage of matches in the Costa Rican top division. With 448 registered players, football is the most popular sport among young Costa Rican women, who can now find local teams in their neighborhoods.

Realistic aim at the World Cup:

Costa Rica faces formidable and diverse opponents in Group C. In their previous World Cup appearance, they managed two draws and suffered one defeat. This time, they aim to surpass that record with a solid foundation provided by their coach. Advancing to the knockout stage is a clear objective. “We have very high expectations,” states Rodríguez. “We want to go there and compete. Costa Rica has never advanced past the group stage, so it’s a very specific goal for us.”

The Costa Rica team guide was written by Fiorella Montoya for La Nación in Costa Rica.

Reference