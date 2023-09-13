Controversial Trial Unfolds: Motorist Accused of Fatally Hitting Man; Both Sides Find Respite

In a shocking trial, the prosecution and defense have both rested in the case of a motorist accused of intentionally killing a man by running him over on a Riverside street.

Sergio Reynaldo Gutierrez, a 33-year-old resident of Riverside, is facing charges of murder and using his pickup truck as a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. The victim, Benedicto Solanga, also a resident of Riverside, tragically lost his life in July 2021.

