Considering Avoidance of Unnecessary Suffering, Vegans and Vegetarians Debate on Having Children

Finnish bioethicist and philosopher Joona Räsänen has put forth the argument that veganism’s extreme views logically lead to the conclusion that ethical vegans should also be antinatalists. Ethical vegans abstain from consuming meat, cheese, eggs, leather, and fur due to the unnecessary suffering it causes animals. Räsänen suggests that if vegans believe in preventing unnecessary suffering, they should extend this belief to human procreation.

Räsänen argues that being alive inevitably leads to suffering, but the vegan movement does not advocate for death or suicide. In an article published in Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics, Räsänen claims that ethical vegans, and possibly vegetarians as well, should refrain from starting families for the same reasons they avoid animal products. Once vegans are aware of this conclusion, Räsänen believes they should stop having children.

Räsänen acknowledges objections that ethical vegans might have to his viewpoint. He counters the argument that human lives contain more enjoyment and goodness compared to factory-farmed animals by suggesting that the difference may not be significant. Pleasurable experiences, such as a good meal or stimulating conversation, are often short-lived, while painful experiences like illness or loneliness can persist for longer periods.

The distinction between ethical veganism and dietary veganism is that ethical vegans not only follow a plant-based diet but also reject all forms of animal exploitation outside of food consumption. This includes avoiding clothing made of wool or leather and abstaining from using products tested on animals. In 2020, a landmark ruling in Watford affirmed that ethical veganism is a protected philosophical belief against discrimination.

To refute the argument that having children is necessary for a good human life but factory farming is not, Räsänen draws a parallel with meat-eaters who claim that eating meat is necessary for a good life. He concludes that ethical veganism and antinatalism share the assumption that pain and suffering should be avoided, and therefore, ethical vegans should not have children. However, Räsänen acknowledges that there may be ways to challenge this conclusion, and he remains open to alternative perspectives.

The popularity of plant-based diets has surged in recent years, with individuals adopting veganism for ethical, environmental, or health reasons. The number of vegans in the UK is difficult to determine precisely, but surveys suggest that around 600,000 people follow a plant-based diet. Additionally, a 2021 survey revealed that almost a third of Brits use alternative milk products.

