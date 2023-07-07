Conservation efforts should be incentivized by Timberland tax incentives

New York needs a fresh and innovative incentive program that promotes the conservation of private forests, not just in the Adirondacks but across the entire state. The preservation of healthy, intact forests is an incredibly effective tool in combating the adverse effects of climate change. Forests play a crucial role in absorbing and storing carbon, regulating temperatures of lakes and rivers to prevent excessive evaporation, and providing vital buffers that slow down erosion and protect communities from flooding.

However, the current tax incentives in the state are primarily focused on maintaining a sufficient timber supply, which is not a pressing issue in our lifetimes. We must repurpose this program to prioritize forest protection, conservation benefits, and support for wildlife and their habitats. Landowners should have more options beyond mandatory tree cutting, allowing for the preservation of forests that may not require logging.

An excellent example of the need for this program is illustrated by the Eddy Foundation’s current situation. Like many private landowners in the Adirondack Park, the foundation recognizes the importance of proper land management for the long-term health of the park. Private lands make up over 50% of the vast six-million-acre Adirondack Park.

Decades ago, the Eddy Foundation began acquiring more than 2,000 acres of forest between the Split Rock Wild Forest and the High Peaks Wilderness Area, two “forever wild” state Forest Preserve areas. With the changing climate, the foundation aimed to provide safe passage for wildlife species that need to migrate to cooler ranges. They understood that certain climate-sensitive species would either need to migrate or face extinction over time.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t sufficient Forest Preserve land between these two locations to accommodate safe wildlife migration. Private conservation efforts were necessary. The Eddy Foundation commenced the construction of a migration zone called the Split Rock Wildway and partnered with Champlain Area Trails to develop over 18 miles of recreational hiking trails on their lands.

Despite being tax-exempt, the Eddy Foundation did not want to burden Essex and Westport taxpayers by fully removing these private forests from the local property tax rolls. Consequently, they enrolled much of their land in the state-run property tax incentive program, which provides partial tax abatement to land trusts. They continued to pay full taxes on many of their properties to local towns and school districts.

Additionally, the foundation urged the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to modify their program to allow forests to mature, as advised by climate scientists. Sadly, their efforts were unsuccessful this year. As a result, the DEC is now demanding the cutting of trees on previously enrolled properties, imposing fines equal to five times the amount of taxes that would have been levied, with compounding interest, for refusing to cut down sensitive habitat in the Split Rock Wildway’s forest.

The chances of the Eddy Foundation winning their appeal are low, which is a great shame. While the foundation has the means to withstand the penalty, it should not have to face such consequences for their conservation efforts.

Moreover, this should not be the end of the story. Numerous landowners are willing to contribute to habitat protection, secure open spaces, and manage their forests for conservation-specific outcomes that address the state’s climate crisis. However, they are not eligible for existing incentive programs.

That’s why both the Adirondack Council’s “VISION 2050: Fulfilling the Promise of the Adirondack Park” and the state’s Climate Scoping Plan recommend the creation of two new incentive programs. These proposed programs provide the solution to the Eddy Foundation’s dilemma and many other similar cases. Federal climate funding is available for both programs through the Inflation Reduction Act.

One aspect of this new approach would involve providing landowners with tax breaks for ecosystem benefits such as protecting watersheds, preventing floods, preserving wildlife habitats, and controlling erosion. These incentives would be accessible to landowners who own less acreage than the current 50-acre threshold. Any well-designed program should also reward landowners who maximize their forests’ capacity to sequester carbon.

It is high time to encourage and reward those who genuinely want to contribute to the solution. We must support and applaud the efforts of landowners who strive to protect our environment and preserve our forests for future generations.

[Author Bio: John F. Sheehan is the Director of Communications for the nonprofit Adirondack Council.]

