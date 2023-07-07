Connection Found Between Bagged Salad and Severe Stomach Illness

Florida experienced a doubling of stomach illnesses, which were found to be caused by a parasite.

Although cyclosporiasis can cause explosive diarrhea, it typically resolves on its own.

Leafy greens, such as salad, are one of the primary culprits for food poisoning cases in the US.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stomach illnesses in Florida saw a significant increase last year due to the consumption of bagged salad containing a parasite.

The illness, known as cyclosporiasis, is caused by a microscopic parasite called Cyclospora cayetanensis, which can be transmitted to humans through contaminated food and water. While cases in the US are usually linked to imported fresh produce carrying the parasite, recent incidents have occurred with domestically grown produce as well.

A recent CDC report revealed that Florida had 513 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in 2022, twice the number reported in the previous year. The Florida Department of Health conducted a survey among 457 individuals affected by the illness to determine their exposure to the parasite.

Among those surveyed, 330 individuals had not traveled internationally. Out of these, 200 had consumed prewashed bagged salad in the weeks leading up to their illness. Furthermore, 85 of these individuals (43%) had consumed the same brand of Caesar salad kit from a specific grocery store chain, which only contained romaine lettuce.

Genetic testing of stool samples from 211 cyclosporiasis patients confirmed the link to bagged salad, although the source of contamination remains unknown.

Cyclosporiasis Symptoms and Treatment

Common symptoms of cyclosporiasis include watery diarrhea, explosive bowel movements, loss of appetite, bloating, stomach pain, nausea, and fatigue. In individuals with healthy immune systems, the illness can resolve itself within a few days to a month. Antibiotics may be prescribed by doctors to treat the illness, while antidiarrheal medication can help alleviate symptoms.

Leafy Greens and Food Poisoning Risk

A 2018 CDC study found that leafy vegetables, including bagged salads, were the most likely type of produce to cause illness. Multiple points of contamination can occur before fresh produce reaches consumers, including exposure to germs from animal feces in water used for hydration, contamination during processing and transportation, and handling by unwashed hands in grocery stores. Additionally, leafy greens have a shorter shelf life compared to other foods and can spoil before their expiration date, posing a higher risk when consumed past their use-by date.

Preventing Cyclosporiasis with Proper Produce Handling

Properly handling fresh fruits and vegetables can help prevent the spread of cyclosporiasis. This includes washing all fresh produce before consumption or cooking and promptly refrigerating cut, peeled, or cooked produce. The CDC also recommends refrigerating bagged leafy greens and consuming them within two days of opening. The FoodKeeper App developed by the US government provides further guidelines for food storage and safety.