Complete Guide to Vault Tracks

“Castles Crumbling,” featuring Hayley Williams, marks a poignant reflection of Taylor Swift’s infamous incident with Kanye West at the VMAs.







Kanye West and Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.



Kevin Mazur/WireImage







Written by: Taylor Swift

Produced by: Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift

Lore: “Castles Crumbling” is a recent addition to Taylor Swift’s repertoire of introspective tracks, exploring themes of self-doubt and vulnerability. The song draws a semantic connection to the opening lyrics of “Call It What You Want,” where Swift sings, “My castle crumbled overnight.” It joins the ranks of other introspective songs like “The Archer,” “Mirrorball,” “Nothing New,” and “Anti-Hero.”

In the bridge of the song, Swift refers to herself as a “monster,” mirroring the image depicted in “Anti-Hero.” This line, “Sometimes, I feel like everybody is a sexy baby / And I’m a monster on the hill,” presents a glimpse into her emotions and self-perception.

“Castles Crumbling” bears a resemblance to “Nothing New,” an unreleased track from the “Red” era. Both songs feature a female singer and close friend, and both are self-written by Swift as she grapples with a specific form of self-doubt intensified by the spotlight’s glare.

In the first verse of “Castles Crumbling,” Swift reminisces, “Once, I had an empire in a golden age / I was held up so high, I used to be great / They used to cheer when they saw my face / Now, I fear I have fallen from grace.” This scene may allude to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards incident when Kanye West interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech and insulted her on stage.

In the Netflix documentary “Miss Americana,” Swift reveals her misconception regarding the crowd’s reaction, assuming they were booing her instead of Kanye. She reflects, “For someone who based her whole belief system on getting everyone to clap for you, the whole crowd booing is a pretty informative experience.” Swift acknowledges that she has sought the approval of strangers from a young age.

In the physical booklet for her album “Speak Now,” Swift refers to the incident as “the mic-grab seen around the world.” She confesses, “I had the nagging sense that in the most intense moments of my life, I had frozen. I had said nothing publicly. I still don’t know if it was out of instinct, not wanting to seem impolite, or just overwhelming fear. But I made sure to say it in all these songs.”

Trivia: Swift’s encounter with Kanye West also inspired the track “Innocent” on her album “Speak Now.” She returned to the VMAs in 2010 to perform the song.

“It’s OK, life is a tough crowd / 32 and still growing up now,” she sings. Interestingly, Swift was 32 when she recorded “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Best lyrics: “Power went to my head and I couldn’t stop / Ones I loved tried to help, so I ran them off / And here I sit alone behind walls of regret / Falling down like promises that I never kept.”