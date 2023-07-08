Committee politicians resorting to banal questioning while interrogating RTÉ executives

It is quite remarkable that the lack of oversight by the government minister has gone unnoticed by everyone. It led me to believe that the committee members interrogating the issue would not be able to accomplish anything significant if they had another year to try. This farce is not enjoyable to watch. A more objective approach is needed in analyzing the problems at RTÉ. – Jim O’Sullivan, Rathedmond, Sligo

I couldn’t help but feel envious of the media “stars” and their luxurious ambassadorial cars. Throughout the years, I struggled to buy cars and never once received such an offer. So, Ford, Opel, Toyota, and others, the ball is in your court. Although it’s unlikely. – Tom Gilsenan, Beaumont, Dublin 9

I have a suggestion for RTÉ. Why not commission a new program? Maybe they could give Joe Duffy some more money and ask him to interview all the committee members representing RTÉ. They could call it “Would You Believe?” – Paschal McKenna, Tuam, Co Galway

The new director general of RTÉ should prioritize integrating all presenters into the broader staff structure of the Irish public service broadcaster. This would involve implementing transparent employment grades and pay scales for the presenters, similar to those found in other public service organizations. The days of presenters operating as semi-detached private individuals must come to an end. – Dr. Bernard Guinan, Claremorris, Co Mayo

In the past two decades, RTÉ board members and executives have met with government departments to discuss their financial needs. Despite this, their expenditure continued to exceed their income. Until the recent Tubridy payments scandal, no one questioned how RTÉ was spending its money. RTÉ has evolved from Radio Éireann to a conglomerate of divisions, subsidiaries, and joint ventures. It has strayed from its original purpose of providing public service broadcasting and no longer meets the requirements of quality and innovation. It’s time to return to the core principles of public service broadcasting. – Hugh McDermott, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

The revelations surrounding the barter accounts of RTÉ are confusing and concerning. The evidence presented to different committees shows that the executive and board prioritize providing entertainment to their commercial partners over serving the public. The list of extravagant purchases made using the barter account is astonishing, pointing to a broadcasting service that caters to the elite. With over 100 figures at RTÉ earning significant salaries, it’s no wonder the organization is in debt. A thorough cleanout is necessary to restore confidence in RTÉ’s management. – Christy Galligan, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

