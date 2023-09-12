Commemorating the 9/11 Anniversary in LA County: Honoring the Fallen and Remembering Together

On the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, several ceremonies were held throughout the Southland, including a significant memorial event at the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center.

The LAFD described their ceremony as the largest on the West Coast for 9/11 and was attended by notable figures such as Mayor Karen Bass, LAFD Fire Chief Kristen Crowley, and L.A. Police Chief Michael Moore, along with other state, county, and L.A. City leaders.

During the ceremony, Mayor Bass addressed the crowd, saying, “On this day, 22 years ago, the unthinkable happened. We all remember exactly where we were when we received the news. And many of us remember how we spent the hours, days, and weeks following the attack, especially the brave members of the Los Angeles Fire Department.”

According to the LAFD, the California Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue deployed 70 members, along with 23 members of the LAFD’s Critical Incident Stress Management Team, to respond to the events of 9/11.

Mayor Bass stated that California first responders had no clear expectations of what would be required of them but knew they had been called to serve and did so when they arrived on the East Coast. They assisted by clearing rubble, searching for lost loved ones, and providing relief to their counterparts in New York City, allowing other firefighters to spend time with their families.

“In such a dark time, the light of compassion shined through on this day. It’s important to remember those who lost their lives and the families who lost loved ones,” said Mayor Bass. “We must also remember those who ran toward danger, those who sacrificed in order to restore communities and shape a path forward.”

Fire Chief Kristen Crowley emphasized that the ceremony represented a commitment to never forget. She added, “We come together faithfully and with purpose each year to honor and remember the lives taken from us.” Crowley also shared the total number of casualties: 2,997 people from 93 nations lost their lives, with 2,753 at ground zero, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 aboard flight 93.

The fire chief also paid tribute to the first responders who died during the events of 9/11, including 343 New York firefighters and paramedics, 23 officers from the NY Police Department, and 37 port authority police officers.

Crowley also honored the deaths of 331 individuals, including NYFD, paramedics, and civilian support staff, who died from illnesses related to the rescue and recovery efforts after the attacks on the Twin Towers.

“I share these numbers with you so that we never allow ourselves to become complacent and numb as time goes on,” said Crowley.

L.A. Police Chief Michel Moore stated that the world forever changed following 9/11 and emphasized the duty to continue working together to fight extremism and hate.

During the ceremony, Mayor Bass and Chief Moore rang “10-Bells” near Dodger Stadium, signifying the end of a day’s work for first responders. Bagpipers played mournful tunes, and the ceremony included a helicopter flyover by the LAFD Air Operations Section.

As part of the ceremony, the LAFD unveiled a 23-ton steel column from the World Trade Center’s base, which is the largest remnant of the attacks outside of New York.

“Compassion and love are the spirit of Los Angeles. It’s what motivates our first responders to always answer the call, both at home and around the world,” said Mayor Bass. “On behalf of the 4 million Angelenos who you serve and keep safe every single day, we thank you for continuing to make an impact and continuing to stand ready. We honor you and thank you.”

In connection with the anniversary, L.A. Works volunteers painted rooms, assembled and refurbished furniture, and created disaster readiness kits at the training center. Sept. 11 is a federally recognized National Day of Service and Remembrance, and volunteer opportunities can be found at americorps.gov/911-day.

Various other cities in the Southland also held memorial ceremonies to remember the lives lost on 9/11. These included Long Beach, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hawthorne, Alhambra, and Palmdale.

The terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, many of whom were on flights bound for Los Angeles International Airport.

In a proclamation, President Joe Biden declared September 11th as Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance. He called for solemn remembrance and renewal, stating, “Together, may we continue to demonstrate that the rights and freedoms that those terrorists sought to destroy on September 11, 2001, remain unwavering – strengthened by generations of Americans who have dared all and risked all to defend, protect, and preserve our democracy.”