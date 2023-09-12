Combatting Wage Theft: Unveiling Its Seriousness in the Eyes of the Law

What do a deli in the Bronx, a car wash in Queens, and a construction site in Manhattan have in common? These businesses, along with thousands of others across the state, are facing complaints of wage theft. Wage theft is a pernicious practice in which employers refuse to pay their workers what they are owed.
Every year, New York businesses cheat over 2 million workers out of more than $3.2 billion in wages. Shockingly, a third of this amount comes from workers earning minimum wage. These wages are crucial for families to put food on the table. However, wage theft has only been considered a misdemeanor in New York, similar to trespassing or jumping a subway turnstile. This classification has given prosecutors limited tools to address the issue and has allowed employers to get away with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from hardworking employees.
Denial of responsibility! Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.