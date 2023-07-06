Co-Founder of ART SG Reveals Insider Details on Southeast Asia’s Biggest Art Fair

The ART SG logo has been reimagined in a unique installation created by London-based design studio The Plant. The installation features tropical plants that are native to Singapore, thanks to the collaboration with Humid House.

According to Sarah Thornton’s book “The Fair,” the art market has experienced a significant boom in recent years. When asked about Thornton’s claim that art fairs can be challenging for artists, Magnus Renfrew, co-founder of ART SG, acknowledged that the book was written some time ago. He pointed out that while some artists may have reservations about the close association with the market, many now view art fairs as an opportunity to engage with new audiences.

Over the past decade, the global fair environment has evolved beyond being solely a platform for business and trade. Renfrew predicts that ART SG will be an “exchange of ideas.” With participation from more than 150 galleries and over 1,000 artists from 30 countries, Singapore is set to host Southeast Asia’s largest art fair. The inaugural ART SG, presented by lead partner UBS, is highly anticipated and aligns perfectly with Singapore’s art week.

In addition to the main gallery presentations, the fair will feature specially curated solo and duo exhibitions in the FOCUS sector. The FUTURES sector will showcase young galleries that have been operating for less than six years, while the REFRAME section will explore the intersection of art and digital technology. Visitors can look forward to large-scale installations, films, and thought-provoking talks.

The Lifestyle.INQ team had the opportunity to interview Magnus Renfrew, a veteran fair organizer with over 20 years of experience in the international art world. Renfrew, who co-founded ART SG with fair director Shuyin Yang, is known for his work in founding ART HK, Art Basel Hong Kong, and Taipei Dangdai. He is also the founder of ARTHQ, a leading service provider for the art industry in Asia. Renfrew shares his insights and recommendations for the inaugural fair, including Southeast Asian art, the Philippines’ role in the global art scene, and highlights of talks and booths not to be missed.

The inaugural edition of ART SG aims to expand the Asian art market even further. With Singapore as the hub of the region, the fair is ambitious in its goal to create a world-class art fair for Southeast Asia. Renfrew emphasizes that ART SG will foster new conversations by bringing in top galleries from Europe and North America.

Renfrew highlights some must-see booths and presentations at the fair. Pace, a renowned international gallery, will showcase works by leading 20th-century artists such as Louise Nevelson, Claes Oldenburg, and Alexander Calder. White Cube will present over 30 works by artists like Damien Hirst and Antony Gormley, as well as a curation of Isamu Noguchi’s Octetra series. The fair will also prominently feature Singapore and Southeast Asian art, with notable galleries like Richard Koh Fine Art, Yavuz Gallery, The Drawing Room, and Artinformal. Renfrew encourages art enthusiasts to visit the booth of Yavuz Gallery, which will present a group show featuring artists from Southeast Asia and Australasia.

Renfrew acknowledges the dynamism of the Philippine art scene, which boasts strong galleries and exceptional artists. He believes that the Philippines compares favorably with any art scene in the world. Renfrew recommends visiting The Drawing Room’s booth, featuring a solo exhibition by Pam Yan-Santos that explores themes of everyday intimacy and domesticity. Artinformal will present a tightly curated selection of works from rising talents like Brisa Amir and Nice Buenaventura, as well as established Singapore-based Filipina painter Elaine Navas. Newcomer Tropical Futures Institute will showcase multi-disciplinary works by talented artists like Kristoffer Ardeña and Stephanie Comilang/Simon Speiser.

Renfrew also emphasizes the importance of the fair’s talks program, which engages with leading figures in their respective fields. Curated by Cosmin Costinas, the ART SG PERSPECTIVES series will bring together practitioners in the region to reimagine common geography, ways of working, and future exchanges. One recommended talk is “Novel Ways of Supporting Artists and Art Scenes to Grow,” which explores the dual role of collectors as both acquirers and advocates for artists.

Renfrew provides some advice for fair visitors, suggesting that they take a quick tour of the fair and make note of stands that catch their eye. They can then revisit those stands for a more detailed examination of the artworks. Renfrew emphasizes that the art world is a welcoming community, and he looks forward to welcoming galleries and collectors to come together at ART SG to celebrate art, culture, and forge new friendships.

With its dynamic curatorial program and a diverse range of mediums, the inaugural edition of ART SG promises to be a central event in the art world. Visitors can expect a vibrant showcase of contemporary art and engaging conversations that reflect the evolving nature of the global fair environment.

Reference