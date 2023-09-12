Clean Air Britain Strangles Drivers: 80% Unaware of Car Emission Standard or UK Zone Rules

Motorists in the UK are facing confusion and frustration due to the emergence of various clean air zones, such as London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), according to a new study. The research conducted by YouGov reveals that more than one in five drivers are uncertain about the Euro emission standard of their own vehicle, which determines compliancy for most of the 13 emission zones across the country.

The survey, commissioned by car management app Caura, was carried out ahead of the recent expansion of London’s ULEZ, which now covers all 32 boroughs of the city. Despite the expansion and the introduction of other clean air zones, only 56% of respondents claimed to know the requirements for a vehicle to enter the ULEZ for free. Motorists who fail to meet the necessary emission standards face charges of £12.50 per day.

The Euro emission standards are used to determine whether a motorist needs to pay to enter the zones. For example, petrol vehicles must comply with at least Euro 4 standards, while diesel vehicles must adhere to Euro 6 emissions for the ULEZ and Birmingham clean air zone.

However, 81% of the respondents in the YouGov poll said they were unaware of their vehicle’s Euro standard. The study also revealed that only 19% of drivers knew the requirements to enter Oxford’s Zero Emission Zone (ZEZ) and just 29% understood the emissions rules for clean air zones in general.

In addition to the lack of knowledge about the different zones and their rules, the study highlights the need for more information and standardisation. The car management app, Caura, believes that authorities should do more to educate motorists and create a streamlined system for maintaining and owning a car in light of increasing environmental pressures.

Reference