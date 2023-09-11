Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Showdown: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Key Matchups, Betting Odds, and Prediction as Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson Square Off

Cleveland Browns Stadium has been a house of horrors for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Coincidentally, their last encounter on Halloween night resulted in a 32-13 win for the Browns. Interestingly, this defeat marked the Bengals’ final loss of the 2022 regular season. To everyone’s surprise, they went on to secure eight consecutive victories, with one of those wins being Burrow’s first triumph over the Browns in Week 14. This victory helped the Bengals secure their second consecutive AFC North Crown, while the Browns suffered their second straight losing season.

Both teams are anticipated to be formidable competitors in 2023. Cincinnati has made significant additions to the team surrounding Burrow, including the acquisition of Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who joined the Bengals after leaving the Chiefs in the offseason. On the other hand, the Browns are depending on Deshaun Watson’s return to his former Pro Bowl level during his first full season in Cleveland.

How to Watch

Who Will Win?

Cincinnati chose not to play their starters in the preseason, leading to speculations that they may start the season slowly. However, Burrow has displayed excellent form since returning to practice after a month-long absence due to a calf injury. It is certain that he is determined to start the season strong after enduring a disappointing 0-2 start last year.

The Browns might exhibit competitiveness this year, but for this particular game, they are transitioning from a power running team to a big-play passing team. While this strategy might work in the long run, I believe the more stable Bengals will come out on top, particularly if they effectively contain Amari Cooper, who performed exceptionally well in Cleveland’s victory on Halloween with 131 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, they will need to minimize the impact of Myles Garrett, who will be up against Brown throughout the game.

Prediction: Bengals 19, Browns 16