Christie disapproves of Trump’s handling of man arrested near Obama Residence

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) strongly criticized former President Donald Trump for sharing what was said to be Barack Obama’s home address on social media. Christie made these remarks during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, a week after a man was arrested near Obama’s home in Washington, D.C. The man, Taylor Taranto, had reportedly shared a post on Truth Social, a platform created by Trump, containing an old conservative newsletter that included details about Obama’s new home. Taranto has also been linked to the January 6th insurrection.

Christie expressed uncertainty about whether Trump shared the address intentionally but stated that it was in line with his behavior. He emphasized that Trump’s actions demonstrated a lack of regard for anyone other than himself and a disregard for the well-being of the country and its citizens.

Furthermore, Christie highlighted the irresponsibility and lack of accountability displayed by Trump’s actions. He compared it to other instances such as calling the special counsel a derogatory term and sharing a former president’s address, stating that it was irresponsible conduct.

Prosecutors revealed that Taranto had posted threatening messages on Telegram after sharing Trump’s post, indicating his intention to harm individuals associated with the Obamas. He also live-streamed his presence near their neighborhood, expressing a desire to find an advantageous position for potentially harmful actions.

Regarding Trump’s recent indictment concerning classified documents, Christie rejected Trump’s claims of being treated unfairly and asserted that Trump brought the situation upon himself by refusing to return the documents for 18 months after being asked to do so.

In conclusion, Chris Christie expressed his concerns about Trump’s conduct, highlighting the lack of responsibility and accountability exhibited through actions such as sharing Obama’s alleged address. He condemned such behavior and emphasized the importance of prioritizing the country and its citizens.

