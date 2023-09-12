Chris Ofili’s Powerful and Moving Grenfell Fresco: A Gut-Wrenching Artwork Explored

In May 2017, a chance encounter at an exhibition in Venice brought together two artists from different generations and backgrounds: Chris Ofili, an established artist, and Khadija Saye, a young emerging talent. Ofili was immediately struck by Saye’s genuine and radiant presence, and they exchanged a brief interaction that left an impression on both of them. Saye was on the cusp of a breakthrough with her haunting photographic series titled “Dwelling: In This Space We Breathe,” which combined her personal history with the history of photography. Tragically, just a month later, Saye lost her life in the Grenfell Tower fire along with 71 others. The news of her death left Ofili perplexed and unsure of how to process the loss of such a promising young artist.

Fast forward to the present day, and Ofili has created a powerful artwork titled “Requiem” as a tribute to Saye. The artwork features an image of Saye holding a Gambian incense pot, which was an important possession to her mother. Ofili drew inspiration from one of Saye’s own photographs and incorporated it into the artwork, which is now displayed at Tate Britain. The artwork is a visual representation of mourning and remembrance, with Saye surrounded by the souls of the perished, symbolizing the collective grief and tragedy of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The artwork is located on the staircase at Tate Britain and evokes a sense of awe and reverence. As viewers ascend or descend the staircase, they are immersed in a narrative of loss, hope, and reflection. The artwork incorporates elements from Ofili’s previous works, such as the tears symbolizing grief, the witness figure representing the human condition, and the satyr symbolizing the seven deadly sins. Through this artwork, Ofili aims to address the public and raise awareness about the Grenfell Tower fire and its impact on the lives of the victims.

The creation of “Requiem” was a deeply personal and introspective process for Ofili. He conducted thorough research and drew inspiration from the tragedy itself, as well as his memories of Saye. By incorporating elements from Giotto di Bondone’s frescoes and exploring the use of space, Ofili aimed to create a lasting artwork that goes beyond words and allows viewers to have their own personal responses over time.

As an artist with diasporic connections, Ofili recognizes the importance of addressing issues and events that transcend boundaries and impact communities on a global scale. In the case of Grenfell Tower, he believes it is crucial to ask ourselves how such a tragedy was allowed to happen and to reflect on the systemic issues that contributed to it.

Ultimately, “Requiem” serves as a testament to Khadija Saye’s talent, potential, and the unfathomable loss she represents. Through this artwork, Chris Ofili pays tribute to her memory and creates a space for contemplation, remembrance, and healing.

Reference