Chinese Premier Li Qiang hosts U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

In a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on July 7, 2023, Chinese Premier Li Qiang warmly greeted US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen with a handshake.
Image: Mark Schiefelbein | AFP | Getty Images
BEIJING — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in her prepared remarks for a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, discussed the necessity of targeted actions to protect US national security.
“The United States understands that in certain circumstances, it must take targeted actions to safeguard its national security,” Yellen emphasized in her statement on Friday.
“Although we may have disagreements in such instances,” she acknowledged.
One of the prominent measures taken by the US was the introduction of comprehensive export controls in October, which restrict the ability of Chinese businesses to develop advanced semiconductors.
Recently, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced that, starting August 1, businesses in China seeking to export two metals used in chip manufacturing will be required to obtain licenses. The ministry asserted that these measures were not aimed at any specific country, and that the US and Europe were informed prior to the public announcement.
In her prepared remarks, Yellen emphasized the importance of avoiding misunderstandings that could unnecessarily strain the bilateral economic and financial relationship between the US and China.
She also stressed that there are crucial global challenges where cooperation and leadership from both the US and China are required.
Yellen’s meeting with China’s premier took place on the second day of her four-day trip to China. Prior to this meeting, she met with former Vice Premier Liu He and former People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang. The meeting exceeded the scheduled time, lasting for one hour and 15 minutes, during which they discussed the global economic outlook and the economic prospects of both countries.
Yellen’s visit comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s significant visit to Beijing last month and coincides with China’s slowing economic growth.
According to state media, Li held discussions with economic experts on growth trends and received suggestions for economic work, acknowledging that the complex global political and economic situation has greatly impacted China’s development.
