Chinese Premier Li Qiang hosts U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

In a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on July 7, 2023, Chinese Premier Li Qiang warmly greeted US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen with a handshake.

BEIJING — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in her prepared remarks for a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, discussed the necessity of targeted actions to protect US national security.

“The United States understands that in certain circumstances, it must take targeted actions to safeguard its national security,” Yellen emphasized in her statement on Friday.

“Although we may have disagreements in such instances,” she acknowledged.

One of the prominent measures taken by the US was the introduction of comprehensive export controls in October, which restrict the ability of Chinese businesses to develop advanced semiconductors.

Recently, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced that, starting August 1, businesses in China seeking to export two metals used in chip manufacturing will be required to obtain licenses. The ministry asserted that these measures were not aimed at any specific country, and that the US and Europe were informed prior to the public announcement.