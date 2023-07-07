Chilean Zoo Celebrates Arrival of Critically Endangered Somali Wild Ass

In a captivating display of hope for a critically endangered species, a rare Somali Wild Ass foal was recently born in Buin Zoo, Santiago, Chile. This significant event is part of an international effort to restore the population of Somali Wild Ass, which is currently classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). With less than 200 mature individuals remaining worldwide, every birth is a cause for celebration.

Ignacio Idalsoaga, the founder and director of Buin Zoo, expressed his happiness about this news, especially considering the challenging times for conservation. The foal, unveiled on Thursday, marks the fifth specimen in the zoo. Idalsoaga highlighted the significance of the zoo’s capacity to reproduce the wild donkey species in Chile, at the very edge of the world.

According to the IUCN, the remaining Somali Wild Ass population is primarily found in Eritrea and Ethiopia, with the largest known subpopulation consisting of only 17 individuals. In Ethiopia, the population has declined by 95% in the last 35 years, and it remains uncertain whether any of these animals exist in Somalia. Loss of habitat and hunting for food and medicinal purposes have played a major role in the dramatic decline of this species.

Idalsoaga also shed light on the unfortunate exploitation of the species, as their bones are used in soups that supposedly possess medicinal properties lacking scientific evidence. This unsustainable practice has contributed significantly to the near-extinction of this beautiful species.

Buin Zoo witnessed the birth of two foals in 2021, named Lucrecia and Ita. The new foal, just a few weeks old, is yet to be named. This latest addition serves as a symbol of hope and a reminder of the urgent need for conservation efforts.

By sharing this remarkable story, we hope to raise awareness about the critical situation faced by the Somali Wild Ass and inspire individuals and organizations to join the global mission to protect and preserve this endangered species.

