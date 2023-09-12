Chefs Review ‘The Bear’: Uncover their Candid Reactions to this Riveting and Controversial Tale of Melodramatic Fiction

Chef Criticizes FX’s “The Bear” for Inaccurate Portrayal of Restaurant Business

Chef Mark Strausman dismisses FX’s “The Bear” as melodramatic fiction.

He compares the show to Netflix’s “The Crown.”

Other chefs acknowledge that “The Bear” reflects the intensity of the restaurant kitchen.

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, stars of FX’s “The Bear,” underwent training with professional chefs to prepare for their roles in the show, which centers around a struggling sandwich shop in Chicago. However, Mark Strausman, an accomplished chef with over two decades of experience, including as the executive chef at Freds inside Barneys New York and now at his own restaurant, Mark’s Off Madison, believes that the series does not accurately depict the reality of the restaurant industry.

In an interview with Insider, Strausman admitted that he has not watched “The Bear” but has gathered enough information to consider it melodramatic fiction. Drawing a comparison, he said, “Did you hear what Prince Harry said about ‘The Crown?’ It’s the same thing.”

During a 2021 interview on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” Prince Harry referred to “The Crown” as fictional but loosely based on the truth. He expressed greater comfort with the Netflix show compared to tabloid stories that he believes fabricate news about his family.

Strausman shares a similar sentiment about “The Bear.” The show often portrays characters engaged in heated arguments and berating each other amidst the chaos of a restaurant kitchen. However, the chef clarifies that this depiction does not align with his own experiences in the restaurant business. He emphasizes, “It’s not a historic event, but that’s not the restaurant business. Certainly not my restaurant. We treat people with respect in the kitchen. We have HR. So that’s all dramatic television fiction, and we love great fiction.”

While Strausman may not appreciate the show, other chefs have written about how they feel “The Bear” accurately reflects their experiences within the food service industry. Genevieve Yam, who studied at the International Culinary Center before working in Michelin-star kitchens, described the series’ portrayal of toxic fine-dining culture as “painfully real” in a 2022 article for Bon Appétit. Chef Jane Brendlinger, who has a decade of experience in New York City restaurants, acknowledged in a 2022 piece for Food and Wine that while the show includes moments of exaggeration and melodrama, it resonated with her and her colleagues in the industry due to its detailed depiction of chef life and the real trauma they have experienced.

No comment was provided by FX representatives in response to Insider’s inquiry.