Chaos at Gaza’s Largest Hospital: Patients and Staff Flee as Dozens Killed in Crowded Refugee Camp

SEO-Optimized Content:

On Saturday, Israel released hundreds of patients, medical personnel, and displaced individuals from Gaza’s largest hospital in Khan Younis. Chaos and panic erupted during the evacuation process as Israeli forces searched and used face-scanning technology to detain some evacuees. Allegedly, Israel’s Defense Forces were seeking a Hamas command center beneath the hospital, a claim contested by the hospital staff and Hamas.

In a separate incident, a devastating airstrike hit a U.N. shelter in the Jabaliya refugee camp, leaving horror and destruction in its wake. The Israeli military’s offensive in response to Hamas’ October 7 attack has wreaked havoc and terror, with scores of people killed and injured.

Further turmoil unfolded as Israel’s forces began expanding their military operations, targeting southern Gaza. The situation is dire, with not enough functioning hospitals and a telecommunications blackout.

In the wake of these events, replenished fuel offers a glimmer of hope for Gaza’s critical infrastructure. Still, the lack of food supplies and contaminated drinking water have led to growing malnutrition and dehydration among Gaza’s population, highlighting the alarming situation’s severity.

In Jerusalem, thousands of individuals organized a march to plea for the return of their loved ones held captive by Hamas, highlighting the personal toll behind the tragic conflict. Meanwhile, the airstrikes have claimed more lives in the West Bank as the war’s violence continues to spread.

For comprehensive coverage on the Israel-Hamas conflict, visit https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war.

Reference