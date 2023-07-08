Celebrities Flock to Site as Threads Surpasses 70 MILLION Users in Under 48 Hours

Meta’s new Twitter competitor, Threads, is gaining massive popularity with 70 million users and attracting A-list celebrities to the platform. This surge in growth is considered a significant threat to Elon Musk’s struggling social network. Threads has already accumulated 95 million posts and garnered 190 million likes since its launch on Thursday at 7pm EST.

Notable celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Oprah, and the Dalai Lama have joined the platform, along with influencers like Ashley Graham and Logan Paul who have offered incentives for user engagement. The app’s integration with Instagram, which boasts over a billion monthly users, has contributed to its success by allowing users to seamlessly sign up and retain their following.

The rapid achievement of 70 million users within two days of its launch showcases the potential disruption Threads poses to Twitter, which has experienced a 15% drop in monthly active users on iOS and Android in the U.S. between March 2022 and March 2023. Twitter’s turmoil under Musk’s leadership has created a demand for a Twitter-like platform without the toxic atmosphere that currently plagues it.

Numerous celebrities have already gained substantial followings on Threads, with Kim Kardashian boasting 2.9 million followers and Mark Zuckerberg with 2.1 million. Even the Dalai Lama has celebrated his 88th birthday on the app with a heartfelt video message. Mark Zuckerberg himself has engaged with both Threads and Twitter, emphasizing his commitment to creating a friendly and inclusive public conversations app that can attract over one billion users.

Threads’ launch was expedited to take advantage of Twitter’s series of chaotic decisions and alienate its user base and advertisers. Musk’s recent move to limit the number of tweets users can read per day has further damaged Twitter’s advertising revenues, which have dropped 59% compared to the previous year. In contrast, experts predict that Threads could generate up to $6 billion per year, accounting for around 5% of Meta’s revenue.

Despite its rapid growth, Threads still faces challenges. However, PR and social media expert Rhea Freeman believes that the platform poses a serious threat to Twitter due to its quick adoption rate and seamless integration with Instagram. The positive reception thus far, along with features like Hidden Words, which offer protection against trolling, contribute to the overall positive atmosphere on Threads. With Meta’s backing and the pre-launch excitement surrounding Threads, its integration with Instagram has made it a buzzworthy platform that appeals to both social media enthusiasts and casual users alike. Additionally, the intriguing relationship between Musk and Zuckerberg adds an extra layer of interest and contributes to Threads’ status as breaking news in the tech world.

