Catch the Moody ‘Blue’ Music Video by BTS Member V

Sept. 12 (UPI) — South Korean singer V returns with an intriguing new music video.

The K-pop sensation, a member of the renowned boy band BTS, unveils a captivating visual for his latest track, “Blue,” today.

The “Blue” video showcases V’s journey to an apartment, where he knocks on a door that remains unanswered. As the singer finds solace on a swing outside the building, viewers witness a mysterious woman putting down V’s dog and allowing it to run towards him in the background.

“Blue” is featured on V’s highly anticipated debut solo album, Layover, which was released last week.

Layover also includes captivating songs like “Slow Dancing,” “Rainy Days,” “Love Me Again,” and “For Us.”

V has released or will release a music video for each of these tracks. Alongside the release of Layover last Friday, the singer premiered the “Slow Dancing” video, while “Love Me Again” and “Rainy Days” received visuals in August.

BTS, consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, continues to dominate the music scene.

In August, Suga announced his upcoming mandatory military service in South Korea, while Jungkook is set to headline the Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 23.

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung (V), Min Yoon-gi (Suga), Kim Seok-jin (Jin), Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon (RM), Park Ji-min, and Jung Ho-seok (J-Hope) of BTS attend the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group received the Top Social Artist award at the event. In June, they were included in Time’s list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo