Catch a Glimpse: South Carolina Troopers Courageously Retrieve Sneaky Serpent from Lady’s Vehicle

Sept. 12 (UPI) — In a bizarre incident, a South Carolina woman encountered an unexpected passenger in her car while driving on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County. Mary Alice Simmons, who was on her way to a car maintenance appointment, noticed a snake slithering on the floorboard of her vehicle. Startled by the discovery, Simmons pulled over and promptly called 911 for assistance. The South Carolina Highway Patrol was alerted and dispatched Senior Trooper Bruce Horton and Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure to handle the situation.

Upon their arrival, the troopers found that the snake had made itself comfortable on Simmons’ dashboard. With bravery and quick thinking, Oxandaboure successfully captured the 4-foot king snake, holding it by the head and tail. Simmons commended Oxandaboure’s handling of the situation, humorously referring to him as a “good ole country boy” for his confident and efficient removal of the snake. The reptile was then taken back to the trooper’s office to be showcased to his colleagues before being released into a swamp close by.

The incident left Simmons with a lasting impact, as she decided to trade in her current vehicle for a newer model as a result of the unnerving experience.