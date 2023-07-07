Castmate Reveals How Larry Hagman Tempted Patrick Duffy to Return for Iconic Shower Scene on ‘Dallas’

Larry Hagman, known for his role as J.R. Ewing in the hit TV show “Dallas,” was not willing to let his pal Patrick Duffy leave the show without a fight. Duffy, who portrayed Bobby Ewing, decided to depart the series in order to pursue other acting opportunities. Originally, Bobby was intended to be killed off in the first season but was ultimately written off in season 8 when he died in a car accident. Recently, Joan Van Ark, who also appeared on “Dallas” before moving to the spinoff “Knots Landing,” reminisced about the strong bond between Hagman, Duffy, and Linda Gray on set.

Van Ark revealed that Hagman desperately wanted Duffy back on the show and tried to convince him during a sauna session. After the call, Duffy’s wife suggested that if he were to return, they should make it seem like Bobby’s death was just a dream. This idea was ultimately implemented, and Bobby Ewing made a miraculous return in the show’s ninth season. Ratings for “Dallas” had been declining, and Duffy’s return, along with the plot twist, helped boost viewership.

Van Ark emphasized the genuine friendship and love between Hagman, Duffy, and Gray, which she believes was what made the series special. On set, the three actors were like brothers, always joking around and playing pranks. Van Ark recalled the mischievous nature of Hagman, who would often put peanut butter in his mouth and squirt it through his teeth. However, Hagman also had his quirks, such as maintaining “Silent Sundays,” during which he would communicate solely through whistling.

Despite Hagman’s absence during the recent “Dallas” cast reunion, his spirit was still present. Van Ark remembered the tight-knit bond they all shared and how Hagman’s pranks and light-heartedness kept the set a happy place.

“Dallas” aired from 1978 to 1991 and enjoyed global success, reviving Hagman’s career after his iconic role in “I Dream of Jeannie.” The show became a worldwide phenomenon, culminating in the episode that revealed who shot J.R., which set viewing records. The popularity of “Dallas” extended beyond the cast, as the connection between the actors, producers, and writers created a family-like atmosphere on set.

Van Ark, who later starred in “Knots Landing,” expressed her fondness for the show and its relatability to everyday life. While “Dallas” was glamorous with its furs and extravagant jewelry, “Knots Landing” focused on normal lives, making it more relatable to audiences. Van Ark praised the strong bonds formed among the cast, producers, and writers, and expressed her commitment to giving her best performance for viewers.

In conclusion, the story of Larry Hagman’s determination to bring back Patrick Duffy to “Dallas” showcases the strong friendships and dedication that existed among the cast. Their genuine connection and the decision to revive Bobby Ewing’s character through a dream sequence helped breathe new life into a declining show. The legacy of “Dallas” and the camaraderie behind the scenes demonstrate the power of friendship and a shared passion for creating memorable television.

Reference