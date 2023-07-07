Casey DeSantis Takes Center Stage in Iowa, Engaging Moms and Advocating for ‘Parental Rights’

Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, made a strong impression during her first solo appearance in her husband’s presidential campaign. She captivated the audience by discussing her three young children and expressing her desire to leave them at home. She shared a humorous anecdote about the challenges of including her child in a campaign event, highlighting the relatable experiences of mothers. Casey DeSantis is not only her husband’s most important adviser but also his “not-so-secret weapon,” playing a vital role in his political operations. By appearing early in the primary campaign, she aims to humanize her husband and improve his connection with voters.

Throughout Ron DeSantis’s political journey, Casey DeSantis has been a dedicated partner, actively supporting and promoting his candidacy. She has actively participated in campaign activities, from local news reporting to narrating attention-grabbing campaign ads. Her involvement further increased after he became governor, occupying a prime office and joining him for high-profile appearances. Recently, she has embraced the unique traditions of the early-state primary circuit, and her fashion choices have garnered attention. However, opinions about her role in their professional partnership differ, with some considering her a significant asset and others seeing her as a potential liability. Regardless, the main goal is to establish relatability and appeal to voters.

During her appearance alongside Republican Governor Kim Reynolds in Iowa, Casey DeSantis officially launched “Mamas for DeSantis,” a national version of a group she started during her husband’s re-election campaign. Her focus was on positioning Ron DeSantis as a representative of conservative anger towards school administrators and boards. She highlighted a loose social agenda centered around parents’ rights, including issues related to race, LGBTQ rights, private school vouchers, and vaccine mandates. Her commitment to these issues resonated with the audience, particularly with Moms for Liberty, a conservative organization. Some attendees praised her intelligence and eloquence, appreciating the dynamic of their family.

However, not everyone was convinced. Malina Cottington, a mother of five, preferred a candidate with a stronger stance on preserving parental rights. While impressed by Ron DeSantis, she found Vivek Ramaswamy’s plan to abolish the Department of Education more appealing. As a homeschooling parent, she sought a drastic solution that would allow her to raise her children according to her beliefs.

Overall, Casey DeSantis has emerged as a powerful figure in her husband’s campaign, using her role to humanize and connect with voters. Her presence and dedication have sparked different opinions, but her goal remains the same: to make Ron DeSantis relatable and appealing to the electorate.

Reference