California’s regulation of addiction treatment facilities under scrutiny as audit looms – Orange County Register

California’s inadequate regulation of addiction treatment and rehabilitation facilities is facing scrutiny as the state auditor’s office initiates an audit of the Department of Health Care Services. Assemblymember Diane Dixon, R-Newport Beach, requested the audit to assess the department’s compliance with state laws and regulations regarding residential facilities that offer nonmedical recovery, treatment, and detoxification services.

Dixon expressed her concern about these facilities taking advantage of vulnerable individuals in need of help. While these facilities advertise treatment for alcohol or drug abuse, they often provide limited care. Dixon emphasized the need for more accountability in licensing and the effectiveness of treatment programs.

The audit specifically seeks information on how DHCS licenses and enforces laws for facilities providing 24-hour nonmedical, residential recovery or treatment services for adults.

The Southern California News Group has extensively investigated the problem-prone addiction treatment industry in California, known as the Rehab Riviera. This loosely regulated industry has been associated with deaths, sexual assaults, drug use, and illegal practices. Many of the state-licensed addiction treatment facilities are concentrated in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. However, these facilities are often ill-equipped to handle serious medical issues.

These facilities are typically located in residential neighborhoods, causing concerns among neighbors due to their density and their impact on the surroundings.

In addition to licensed facilities, the Rehab Riviera is also home to numerous unlicensed and unregulated sober living homes. These homes serve as post-treatment residences for individuals in recovery. The lack of regulation and oversight in these homes has led to legal disputes in Newport Beach and Costa Mesa.

The grand jury report highlighted the failure of Orange County cities to collaborate and establish local laws to regulate these facilities after years of conflict. The report revealed that most sober living homes are not legally required to be licensed by the state, and there is no established method to monitor or track their operations.

The report acknowledged that privately owned and unlicensed homes pose monitoring and regulatory challenges.

Several cities, including Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, and Anaheim, have implemented ordinances to regulate sober living homes. These ordinances include restrictions on the types of individuals who can operate sober homes, supervision requirements, distance regulations, and participation in recovery programs.

However, the current audit specifically targets DHCS records for licensed addiction treatment facilities. The Joint Legislative Audit Committee, which includes various Orange County legislators, expects the state auditor’s office to provide data within approximately six months.

The bipartisan request for the audit was unanimously approved by the committee, demonstrating the commitment to ensuring proper regulation and compliance with laws and regulations to protect both residents and the community.

Once completed, the audit will contribute to legislative decision-making regarding the regulation and enforcement of addiction treatment facilities, aiming to address existing problems and close any regulatory loopholes.

In a separate recommendation, the Orange County grand jury called for collaboration among cities and the County of Orange to develop ordinances regulating group homes, including the creation of model ordinances.

In summary, the audit and grand jury report emphasize the urgent need for improved regulation, transparency, and collaboration to address the challenges posed by addiction treatment facilities and sober living homes in California. The goal is to provide proper care, protection, and rehabilitation for individuals in need while maintaining the integrity of residential neighborhoods.

