California’s housing crisis endangers the influential coastal commission in the battle for supremacy: My house vs. my beach? – Orange County Register

California lawmakers have long been focused on addressing the housing crisis in the state. However, there is one exception where the California Coastal Commission holds the power to decide what can be built along the coast. Established in 1972, the commission was meant to protect the state’s beaches, but in recent years, many have questioned whether their power should be limited.

Senator Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat, has proposed legislation that would expedite apartment development in areas that have not met their housing goals. This would exempt them from public hearings and environmental challenges, effectively bypassing the Coastal Commission. The bill has faced opposition from the commission and environmental advocates who believe it undermines their mission to preserve the coastline.

Wiener and his supporters argue that the commission is not the only obstacle to housing development, as other zoning and environmental regulations still apply. Additionally, they believe it is unfair that wealthier coastal communities are exempt from the state’s pro-housing laws, while inland communities are subject to them.

The tension between housing goals and coastal preservation is particularly evident in Southern California, where much of the planned growth has been shifted to coastal areas. Advocates for housing argue that without the ability to build in these areas, meeting housing goals becomes increasingly difficult.

Former chief counsel for the commission, Christopher Pederson, believes that it is possible to balance development with environmental protections. He argues that encouraging more multifamily housing along the coast makes sense from an environmental and housing perspective.

This is not the first time the Legislature has tried to limit the authority of the Coastal Commission. In February, Assemblymember David Alvarez introduced a bill that included the coastal zone in housing development plans. However, an exception for the Coastal Commission was later added, much to Alvarez’s frustration.

Wiener’s bill has yet to face the same fate, but the commission remains opposed. They argue that developments along the coast require careful consideration, especially with the threat of rising sea levels and climate change. They believe that rushing development in these areas would be a mistake.

Wiener’s bill does include certain criteria for fast-tracked approval, such as existing zoning for housing and surrounding urban development. Proponents of the bill estimate that it would streamline development on nearly 1.5 million acres within the coastal zone.

Ultimately, the debate between housing goals and coastal preservation continues to be a contentious issue in California. Finding a balance that satisfies both sides may prove difficult, but it is a necessary conversation to address the state’s housing crisis while protecting its iconic coastline.

Reference