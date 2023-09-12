California Considers Reversing Travel Ban to States with Discriminatory Policies Against LGBTQ Individuals

Lawmakers in California vote to end ban on state-funded travel to LGBTQ+ targeted areas.

California’s State Assembly passes SB 447 to lift ban on state-funded travel that was implemented in 2017. The ban prohibits elected officials and state workers from visiting certain states for work, causing difficulties for sports teams traveling out of state.

The bill was introduced by state Sen. Toni Atkins (D) to address the detrimental effects of discriminatory legislation. Over 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced across the country this year alone, impacting Californians.

“We should be able to share our experience in those states as legislators who have advocated for LGBTQ-friendly and progressive bills,” Atkins stated in March according to The Los Angeles Times. “Polarization isn’t effective. We need to adapt our strategy.”

Instead, Atkins, who is a lesbian, suggests a new outreach program focused on promoting understanding, empathy, and kindness. This program would include advertising efforts in Republican-led states.

Before reaching Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) desk, the bill must undergo a final vote in the Senate. The deadline for the governor to sign the bill is October 14.

The California ban was implemented in response to North Carolina’s bathroom bill in 2017. Initially, it applied to four states, including North Carolina. However, Republicans have enacted laws in 26 states targeting LGBTQ+ individuals, including laws that limit the rights of trans people, drag queens, and teachers to discuss their sexuality.