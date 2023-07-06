CAB Payments experiences decrease in value on inaugural day of trading following London IPO

Receive a comprehensive daily email, the myFT Daily Digest , containing the latest IPO news each morning.

The first day of trading in London saw a significant drop in the shares of CAB Payments, a UK-based financial technology company. This decline highlights the challenges the City is facing in recovering from the lack of initial public offerings.

CAB Payments experienced a 9.6% decrease in its stock price after raising approximately £300 million in one of the few IPOs in the UK this year. With a market capitalisation of £851 million at IPO, it was the largest public debut in London this year, excluding blank-cheque vehicles.

Specializing in foreign exchange and payment services for businesses sending money to emerging markets, CAB Payments offered its shares at £3.35. However, the stock price closed at around £3.03 per share.

The shortage of IPOs in London can be attributed to limited liquidity and Brexit-related uncertainty. In June, soda ash producer WE Soda cited “extreme investor caution in London” as the reason for canceling its planned $7.5 billion listing, which would have been the UK’s largest IPO this year.

Recently, UK broker Numis warned about the near shutdown of the London IPO market.

The announcement of CAB Payment’s IPO in June provided a rare positive development for the UK stock market, which has struggled to attract IPOs this year.

“Deciding to list signifies the confidence that we have in the UK as the home for innovative and growing global fintech businesses,” said CEO Bhairav Trivedi.

CAB’s offering consisted solely of a secondary selldown of existing shares held by the Africa-focused private equity group Helios Investment Partners and other investors.

On the other hand, the European IPO market has shown signs of improvement after a slow start to the year.

Romania witnessed its largest IPO ever this week, as power company Hidroelectrica raised approximately $2 billion. It was the biggest debut in the European market since Porsche listed last year.

“The market is heating up, although selectivity is still crucial,” commented a banker who was involved in a recent European IPO.

Fintech stocks listed in the UK, in particular, have struggled due to rising inflation and worsening consumer sentiment. Shares in Wise, another UK-based business focusing on cross-border payments, have fallen by almost 35% since its IPO in July 2021.

Investors have also reduced the valuation of private fintech companies. In June, venture capital group Molten Ventures decreased its valuation of its stake in Revolut, one of the highest-valued fintech companies in the UK, by 40%.