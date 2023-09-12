Burst Tanks at Distillery Turn Portuguese Town Streets into a Sea of Red Wine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A wine catastrophe occurred in a small town in Portugal when two storage containers, holding approximately 2.2 million liters of wine, burst open at a local distillery on Sunday.

Witnessed by eager onlookers, a video shared on Instagram by user @pitstore223 shows a small stream of wine cascading down a main road in Levira, Portugal. However, an even more astonishing video posted on social media captured a significant river of wine rushing down a different street.

Due to the incident, the town’s 2,500 residents were unable to access the roads, as reported by Delish.com. Local authorities took immediate action to divert the wine away from a nearby river.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The distillery responsible for the incident, Destilaria Levira, issued a statement on Sunday apologizing for the mishap and assuring that they would cover all damages and cleanup expenses.

“Although no injuries were sustained, our sincere apologies go out to the people affected in Levira and especially those with damaged homes,” Destilaria Levira stated on Facebook.

The distillery also mentioned that the authorities are currently investigating the causes of the incident. In the meantime, they take full responsibility for the cleanup and repairs, as well as having crews ready to manage the situation without delay.