Burglar Sneaks into Venice Wine Shop from the Roof, Makes off with $500,000 Worth of Rare Liquor – Orange County Register

Police Investigate Burglary at Upscale Wine Shop in Venice

Venice police are currently investigating a sophisticated theft that took place at a high-end wine shop, where a burglar drilled a hole into the shop’s roof and stole approximately 600 bottles of wine and liquor worth over $500,000. The incident occurred at Lincoln Fine Wines in Venice around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. Surveillance footage showed the burglar, dressed in a mask, black hoodie, and red baseball cap, descending into the wine cellar after covering the lens of the security camera. Store manager Nick Martinelle compared the heist to something out of a movie, saying, “It was like something out of ‘Ocean’s Eleven.’ We just couldn’t believe it.”

The theft lasted for around four hours during which the thief targeted the store’s rarest and most expensive alcoholic beverages. Nazmul Haque, the owner of the shop, expressed his distress over the incident, stating that it has been difficult for him to sleep soundly since then. The burglar finally exited the wine cellar around 4 a.m. to steal from the store’s main shelves, triggering the store’s sensors and causing an alarm to go off.

When Haque arrived at the scene at 4:50 a.m., he witnessed the aftermath of the theft, with empty shelves and broken glass. He expressed his shock, saying, “I used to always think they can break in the door and windows. Now, they come through the walls, they come through the roof. You never know.”

A variety of valuable bottles were stolen, including Quintarelli wines, which are considered irreplaceable. Other notable stolen items include The Last Drop, a rare Scotch whisky valued at $6,000, and a bottle of Chateau Petrus 2016, which can sell for as much as $4,500. The burglar even took every bottle from the cellar’s French wall, each with an average value of $1,000. To aid the investigation, the store is compiling a list of missing bottles to share with local buyers and auction houses.

Martinelle described the theft as “creepy” due to the burglar’s knowledge of the cellar’s location and their focus on high-value wines, some of which were stored in drawers rather than being on display. Other nearby wine shops that have experienced similar burglaries have reached out to offer support.

Haque has been grateful for the love and support he has received from customers and vendors following the incident. He mentioned that some customers who hadn’t been seen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic came to visit and made larger purchases than usual. Haque said, “They’re here to support me. That’s a very strong message to me. That helped me a lot to recover from the emotional stress.”

Los Angeles police are actively investigating the incident.