Bringing Henrik Stenson back as Ryder Cup captain: A Step Towards Healing Wounds in Golf

In the world of elite golf, one thing is certain: uncertainty. It has been a month since the confirmation of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund partnering with the PGA and DP World Tours, but the details of this alliance remain a mystery. Golfers who typically dread media obligations are now seeking information about the future. The situation is chaotic, and it’s a glorious mess.

LIV, the rebel tour, has capitalized on this uncertainty, pushing full steam ahead. While LIV golfers may not openly celebrate the legitimacy brought by the mainstream tour alliance, their smiles are barely concealed. When Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter challenged the leadership of the PGA and DP World Tours, they did so from a position of strength, not nervousness. Golf administrators’ proclamations are no longer taken seriously due to their flip-flopping stance on the Saudi alliance.

Next week, representatives from the PGA Tour will face a Senate committee in Washington, where they will need to justify their commercial agreement with a foreign entity known for its questionable human rights record. This move seems contradictory to their previous criticism and disruption of the Saudi association. Legal documents filed in Florida emphasize the PGA Tour’s strong position for 2022, with Tiger Woods playing a crucial role in rallying professionals against LIV’s lucrative offers. Loyalty to the PGA Tour is encouraged, with Woods bluntly advising players to reject the Saudis’ advances.

Amidst the verbal sparring with senators, the DP World Tour will host the Scottish Open, a prestigious event that attracts top players. Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth are among the notable names participating. This tournament puts the spotlight on the European Tour Group (ETG), which was labeled a “borderline distressed asset” in an analysis by the PGA Tour. Keith Pelley, the CEO of the ETG, should respond to this critique while the focus is on his tournament.

The mainstream golf tours and their executives find themselves in uncharted territory with the Saudi involvement. Their desperate attempts to hold onto their territory are understandable, but criticism is warranted. The ETG was considered a viable partner by the Saudis for their golf objectives. The PGA Tour, on the other hand, seemed eager for a merger despite its lack of regard for the ETG. Perhaps the PGA Tour should have focused on domestic issues instead of expensive litigation and ultimately shaking hands with the Saudis. Westwood, Poulter, and others took a monumental risk that has paid off, but they understand the need for humility.

On June 6th, Pelley declared it a great day for golf. However, to make that statement true, previously shunned tours must put their egos aside. Pelley can make one simple change by ensuring the continued success of the Ryder Cup, which was the PGA Tour’s motivation for pursuing the ETG. The Ryder Cup should not be caught up in golf’s internal conflicts, such as player selection and captain appointments. Fans flock to the Ryder Cup to support a cause, not a tour.

Henrik Stenson, who signed up for LIV and lost his captaincy duties for the 2023 European team, remains optimistic about being able to balance LIV appearances with leading Europe in Rome this September. However, during turbulent times of lawsuits and disintegrating relationships, it is crucial for golf to come together, and Stenson should be appointed as captain for 2025 without any challenges.

Ryder Cup Europe should already be planning this move. Stenson stands apart from Poulter, Sergio García, and Westwood as he was already in a captaincy position and proven worthy. It is essential to encourage diversity in captain appointments, moving away from individuals from the UK or Ireland. Since Bernhard Langer in 2004, only two European captains have come from continental Europe. Traditionalists within the DP World Tour may not be pleased with this idea, but Stenson, a non-confrontational individual, would likely continue playing a sensible level of European golf in the future.

Reinstating Stenson as captain would be a statement of intent for the sport, demonstrating compromise and collective thinking. Without this, golf will continue in a state of unease and confusion until leaders provide clear insight into their proposed future. It seems they are still far from figuring things out themselves.

