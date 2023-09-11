Bridge Safety Reinvented: Unleash the Power of Lasers to Avoid Accidents!

In the riveting saga of the Glenville bridge, which genre would it fall under: man versus machine? Man versus nature? Man versus self? Perhaps all three?

This beleaguered bridge now has a new weapon in its arsenal: laser beams.

These laser beams come from the state Department of Transportation, which has installed an “electronic overheight vehicle detection system” near the Canadian Pacific Railway bridge that spans Glenridge Road with a clearance of just 10 feet, 11 inches. When a vehicle that is too tall breaks the laser beams, floodlights will illuminate the bridge, warning signs will start flashing, and electronic message boards will light up, begging drivers, “FOR THE LOVE OF PETE STOP YOUR TRUCK.”

Okay, the message might be worded differently. But the question remains: Will these lights and signs succeed where others have failed, convincing drivers to stop before they collide with the bridge?

We certainly hope so. However, forgive our skepticism. The bridge was struck three times last month. We’ve lost count of the number of incidents in recent years where drivers, unaware of their vehicle’s height, followed their GPS right into a solid object.

Instead of placing bets on how long this technology will last before the next collision, let’s start thinking about the next solution. Why stop at laser beams? Consider the recent studies at Albany Medical Center, where researchers were able to “hear” the song patients were listening to by monitoring their neural signals (it happened to be “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 1)”). In the near future, perhaps this “brain-computer interface” can detect drivers’ intention to pass under the bridge and automatically apply the brakes.

No, scratch that. We don’t need mind control. Instead of diving deeper into the realm of science fiction, what if we simply hired someone to sit in a toll booth and raise and lower a boom arm? It may sound crazy, but it just might work.

Apologies, Saugerties

We understand: paperwork is a hassle. Instead of rejecting Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests one by one, who wouldn’t want to clear the backlog all at once?

Recently, the Saugerties Town Board considered a motion to deny “any and all” FOIL requests and appeals for records regarding resignations and retirements in the town and village of Saugerties. However, they postponed the decision after the state Committee on Open Government warned that public records laws do not function in that manner.

This proposal arose amidst a politically sensitive situation. A police chief retired while under suspension, but the Town Board labeled it as a “resignation,” sparking public curiosity. Was it a retirement or a resignation? Evading transparency does not inspire confidence, and local voters will likely remember this when leaders attempt to obscure information.

Next time Saugerties officials find themselves torn between what they want to conceal and what the law mandates, we suggest they take a bag full of taxpayer money and toss it into the Hudson River. Because if they enact a FOIL policy like the one proposed and try to defend it in court, the outcome will be the same: money wasted and officials left all wet.

Reference