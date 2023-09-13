Breaking News: Vice Ganda and Ion Perez Face Cybercrime Law Accusations

A criminal case for violation of the cybercrime law has been filed against “It’s Showtime” hosts Vice Ganda and Ion Perez by a lawyer claiming to represent a group of “social media broadcasters.” The lawyer, Atty. Leo Olarte, president of the Kapisanan ng mga Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas Inc., stated in an email to the media that this is just the first of many cases his group will file against violators of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, both online and offline. Contrary to rumors, the case was not influenced by the MTRCB’s suspension of “It’s Showtime.” According to Olarte, a second criminal case is being prepared against Vice Ganda and Ion Perez. A copy of the complaint has been obtained by INQUIRER.net.

KSMBPI, described as an independent private advocacy organization that is “subservient to none except God, country, and the Filipino people,” filed the complaint.