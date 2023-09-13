Breaking News: Steelers’ Diontae Johnson and Cameron Heyward Sidelined for Weeks After Injuries in Opener, Sources Confirm



On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a 30-7 defeat from the San Francisco 49ers and also faced major setbacks on the injury front. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward both left the game due to injuries.

Heyward, a six-time Pro Bowler, initially left the game with a groin injury but returned briefly before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. The Steelers’ defensive front was already dealing with injuries to backups Armon Watts and DeMarvin Leal, adding to their struggles.

According to NFL Media, Heyward is likely headed to injured reserve and will miss multiple weeks. Surgery is being considered as an option for his recovery.







Johnson, on the other hand, left the game with a hamstring injury in the second half and did not return. Before his injury, he led the Steelers with three catches for 48 yards. According to ESPN, Johnson is also expected to be out of action for several weeks.