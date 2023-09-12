Breaking News: Sarah Burton, Creative Genius Behind Alexander McQueen, Resigns After Phenomenal 20-Year Run

Sarah Burton Steps Down as Artistic Director of Alexander McQueen

British fashion house Alexander McQueen is bidding farewell to its artistic director, Sarah Burton, who has held the position for over 20 years, as announced by parent company Kering on Monday.

At the age of 49, this British designer took over the reins following the tragic suicide of the label’s founder, Lee Alexander McQueen, in 2010.

One of her notable achievements was designing the wedding dress for Kate Middleton’s marriage to Prince William the following year.

Burton joined the label in 1996, a mere four years after its establishment, and assumed the role of head of women’s collections in 2000.

“She has preserved and continued Lee’s heritage, meticulous attention to detail, and unique vision, while also infusing her own personal touch of exceptional creativity,” stated Francois-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering, which also encompasses well-known brands such as Gucci and Saint Laurent.

According to Kering, Burton’s final show will feature the Spring-Summer collection at Paris Fashion Week later this month. They also mentioned that they will announce “a new creative organization” in due time.

This change occurs during a challenging period for the luxury fashion giant.

In the first half of the year, the company experienced a 10% decline in net profits, primarily due to a decrease in Gucci sales.

Marco Bizzarri, the CEO of Gucci since 2015, is also leaving the group on September 23, nearly a year after the departure announcement of the label’s artistic director, Alessandro Michele.

In a statement, Burton expressed her gratitude and pride for all that she has accomplished and acknowledged the influence and teachings of Lee Alexander McQueen. She eagerly anticipates the future and her next chapter.

