Breaking News: Jurupa Valley Resident Set to Admit Guilt in Illegal Dietary Supplement Smuggling Operation

by

A man from Jurupa Valley in California is set to enter a guilty plea on Monday for his involvement in an extensive scheme to smuggle fraudulent ingredients for dietary supplements from China to the United States. The defendant, Bao Luu, age 47 and hailing from Mira Loma, will plead guilty in Los Angeles to a federal count of “causing food to become misbranded while held for sale after the shipment of a component in interstate commerce,” as stated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Aside from Luu, Lynn Chau, age 48 and residing in Rosemead, as well as Pure Assay Ingredients Inc., Chau’s import company situated in the City of Industry, were also indicted in 2018. Furthermore, two Chinese citizens employed by Pure Assay in Chengdu, China, faced charges.

Follow Google News

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Denial of responsibility! Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment