Breaking News: Jurupa Valley Resident Set to Admit Guilt in Illegal Dietary Supplement Smuggling Operation

A man from Jurupa Valley in California is set to enter a guilty plea on Monday for his involvement in an extensive scheme to smuggle fraudulent ingredients for dietary supplements from China to the United States. The defendant, Bao Luu, age 47 and hailing from Mira Loma, will plead guilty in Los Angeles to a federal count of “causing food to become misbranded while held for sale after the shipment of a component in interstate commerce,” as stated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Aside from Luu, Lynn Chau, age 48 and residing in Rosemead, as well as Pure Assay Ingredients Inc., Chau’s import company situated in the City of Industry, were also indicted in 2018. Furthermore, two Chinese citizens employed by Pure Assay in Chengdu, China, faced charges.

The indictment outlines that the defendants conspired to deceive the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspectors by falsely labeling designer steroids and stimulants as non-controversial substances. These smuggled substances were allegedly sold to dietary supplement manufacturers in the U.S. for use in consumer products. Prosecutors claim that Luu and Chau even created a sham shipment to deceive the FDA into thinking that Pure Assay disposed of substances that the agency had blocked from distribution.

In reality, Pure Assay had already shipped out the genuine products and presented mislabeled substitutes for destruction, according to prosecutors.

Chau and Pure Assay are scheduled to stand trial in March at the federal court in Los Angeles.